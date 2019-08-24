BRADFORD, Pa. — The area community is reminded that auditions for the annual Kiwanis Kapers production have been set for 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at the First Presbyterian Church on East Corydon Street.
The annual fundraiser is titled “Kapers Kabaret” and is directed by Shane Oschman and assistant director, Nanci Garris. The show is slated to be staged Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at the Bradford Area High School auditorium.
This year’s Kiwanis Kapers has a new format, a variety show style, that will not require as much rehearsal time on the part of those participating until two weeks before show dates.
The production team is looking for singers, dancers, acrobats, musicians, comedians and other talented acts.
Although solo pieces will be limited, there will be many group numbers, organizers said.
In addition, those who wish to audition should bring a prepared piece to one of the auditions.
More information and updates will be posted on the Kiwanis Club of Bradford Facebook page. Questions can be emailed to lynne.shannon@gmail.com.
Proceeds from the show support many causes and nonprofits in the greater Bradford community throughout the year, particularly youth-related projects. The show is the club’s only fundraiser.