It was an exchange that could well have been left off the record.
And yet, Austin Kelley was candid.
The West Almond native was on the George Washington bench the day St. Bonaventure, behind 18 points and 16 rebounds from then-freshman Osun Osunniyi, handed the Colonials a 64-58 loss inside the Smith Center in early March. He was out of a job a mere 13 days later, however, when GW parted ways with head coach Maurice Joseph.
“I was fired,” he said, referring to his job as the Colonials’ director of basketball operations/recruiting coordinator. “In those cases, they all move as one, so when the head man goes, everybody goes.”
Luckily, Kelley just happened to know Joseph’s replacement, former Mount St. Mary’s and Siena coach Jamion Christian.
The two had first come to know each other in 2012, when Kelley was an assistant at Gonzaga High School in D.C., a program Christian recruited, and had become closer in the years since. Before being hired at GW, Christian told Kelley that if he got the job, the DOBO position was his again.
Very quickly, the 2007 Genesee Valley graduate, was readying for his second year in Foggy Bottom.
“That worked out for me,” he acknowledged. “When he got to Siena last year, he and I actually had a conversation (about taking the same position with the Saints), but I’d already accepted this job. A year later, we’re working together; it happens to be at the school I just got fired from.”
THOUGH THE rest of the staff, and the culture, is new, his responsibilities remain largely the same.
And, for Kelley, that means from both a prospect and operations standpoint.
The former Allegany County standout set up himself for the recruiting portion of the job through the two gigs he had prior to joining the Colonials. At Gonzaga (2012-16), he was immersed in the recruitment of one of the most basketball-rich areas in the country. As the Elite Director at Hoop Group (2016-18), a New Jersey-based basketball program, his job was to bring in top-flight players for camps and tournaments.
“I kind of got to know all the players in the game, if you will, from New York, to Ohio, to North Carolina,” he said. “It was kind of my bread-and-butter.
“(Now), I help our assistants and head coach just identify kids, get in contact with kids; in recruiting, you’ve got to find out who the kid’s circle is, who are the ones helping make the decisions, just the relationships that I have with those people. (I was) able to carry that over and help out right away.”
Of course, then there’s the operations side, which Kelley described as a “seven days a week” affair.
Currently, there are 17 players, including walk-ons, on George Washington’s roster. If any of them need help — whether it relates to academics, travel or something else — it is generally Kelley’s job to handle it. It’s perhaps the most trying aspect of the position, but one for which an old friend from Belmont helped him prepare.
“For me, when I first got the job, one of the biggest helps I had was I grew up with Jake Presutti (an ‘04 GV grad),” he said. “He was in my wedding two years ago; he’s one of my best friends. He was in that role at Marquette (Presutti last week was promoted to assistant coach with the Golden Eagles).
“He had gone through and had experience with it, so he kind of gave me some tips and things to look out for, along with some of the people I’ve known in that role. So (it was) just kind of leaning on those people to help me out.”
HIS FIRST season on a Division I coaching staff was a tumultuous one for the program.
A group still in transition, the Colonials went 4-14 in conference play and finished 12th of 14 teams in the Atlantic 10 before the 33-year-old Joseph was fired after just two full campaigns.
Kelley is excited to be working with Christian, who guided Mount St. Mary’s to a pair of NCAA Tournaments and helped turn Siena around (from 8-24 to 17-16 last winter) in his lone season.
He views the change as a fresh start, for both he and the program.
“What’s really cool is to see it from Day 1,” Kelley said, “ ...the foundation that he’s built already here in his first 70 days, how good he is at what he does; he’s as good as anybody in the business at it.
“I think we’ve got a really good shot at surprising a lot of people (this winter), just with that culture he’s established from Day 1.”
And Kelley expects to be a key part of the rebuilding effort, saying: “part of the appeal I had with him is helping to (keep DC-area talent at home). It’s something I’ve been able to help out with right away. Hopefully it pays off in a few years and we get some wins out of it.”
AT SOME point this season, his life in basketball will, in at least one way, come full circle.
As travel partners, the Bonnies and Colonials will meet each other twice in 2019-20, meaning Kelley will see plenty of the team he grew up watching and make his first coaching stop in the Reilly Center.
Kelley graduated from Bona in 2011. He tried out as a walk-on his sophomore year, but wasn’t among the players chosen by the coach he’ll once again see on the opposing bench: Mark Schmidt.
This winter, he’ll have gone from being one of the fanatics in the front row of the student section to trying to beat the Bonnies as an A-10 rival.
“Similar to a lot of kids in the area, you grow up a diehard St. Bonaventure fan, you want to be part of it, you want to play there,” he said. “It was the same for me.
“I’ve been laughing with my brothers, my mom and dad, everybody about coming back there. I have two cousins who are current students at St. Bonaventure. I’ve got three or four aunts and uncles who haven’t missed a game in 15 years. The day (the game date is announced), it’s definitely going to be circled. It’s going to be a surreal experience for me.”
