COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport coach Scott Easton said prior to this season that it was going to take a by-committee approach to replace Owen Chambers, District 9’s all-time leading scorer and the catalyst for the Falcons’ four-straight title game appearances.
And while Coudersport certainly heeded its first-year coach’s advice and was far from one-dimensional this season, it was the play of Hayden Keck that stood out as he took the reins of Coudy’s offense and led it to within one game of another D9 title game appearance.
Keck, a junior, was named the North Tier League MVP as he became the Falcons’ (20-5) primary ball-handler and scoring threat following the graduation of Chambers. He averaged 17 points per game and made 37 three-pointers on the year. He also posted an impressive plus-minus rating of plus-526, according to Hudl, and registered 75 assists and 71 steals.
Keck scored 72 points during a torrid three-game NTL stretch in late January that included a season-high 28 against Northern Potter.
In addition to Keck, the Falcons, en route to another trip to the state playoffs, had several other scorers who could go for double-digits on any given night, including fellow all-stars Kolby VanWhy and Dillon Keglovits.
VanWhy, a senior, embraced his expanded role this season by knocking down a team-best 51 3-pointers and averaging nearly six rebounds. In the first round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs against Farrell — a game the Falcons ultimately lost 69-64 — VanWhy had a team-high 21 points. Keglovits, meanwhile, was a force in the paint and posted at least four double-doubles during the regular season. He averaged nearly 12 points and led the Falcons to their biggest regular season victory with a team-high 13 points in a 50-39 win over Ridgway.
CAMERON COUNTY, the second-place team out of the NTL and the school that made it the deepest in the state playoffs, had two all-stars. Dino Brown, who came up a few votes shy of Keck in the MVP race, averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. The senior guard helped the Red Raiders (21-6) snap Coudersport’s four-year unbeaten streak in NTL play with a big performance in a 40-35 stunner on Feb. 4.
Brown, who is going to continue his career next year at Juniata College, had 20 points in that win over the Falcons as well as 19 in the D9 championship loss to Elk County Catholic.
For teammate Caden Beldin, who was also named an all-star, you don’t have to look hard for his signature moment on the season. The 6-foot-3 junior sank a 3-pointer with less than four seconds to play to give Cameron County a 47-46 win over Clarion-Limestone in the D9 Class A semifinals. That shot was part of a strong all-around year for Beldin, who averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Beldin’s NTL season was highlighted by a 21-point, 18-rebound game against Northern Potter in December.
THE NEXT five teams in the standings all had one player selected to the team, including two of the NTL’s top scorers.
In Ulysses, Northern Potter’s (9-14) Carter Anderson led the league in scoring and helped the Panthers to their first postseason berth since 2011. The junior guard averaged 20 points and nearly eight boards per contest. He had 18 points in the playoff game against Austin and scored at least 15 in each of the team’s last 10 games of the season.
Barely a point behind Anderson’s average, Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey was also named to the team with his 20 points per game. Stuckey, committed to playing baseball at St. Bonaventure next year, knocked down 73 three-pointers and posted two rebounds and two steals per game. Stuckey had perhaps the best three-week scoring stretch of any player in District 9 this year, averaging 28 points per game from January 8 through Jan. 24. He scored an NTL single-game season-high of 45 against Galeton during that span.
OTTO-ELDRED’S Jake Merry was named to the NTL squad and finished the year as the only Terror in double figures (15 points). He had a game-high 19 points in the first round playoff loss to Clarion-Limestone.
Austin (12-12), meanwhile, earned a berth to the D9 postseason for a third-straight year behind the strong play of all-star Jackson Glover. The 5-foot-10 junior averaged 18 points and chipped in nine rebounds. Glover ended the regular season with a triple-double on a 17-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist game against Oswayo Valley and had a season-high 36 points in a December game against Sheffield.
The Coach of the Year award went to Smethport’s Jay Acker. Struggling to a 5-7 record through Jan. 20, Acker guided the Hubbers to an impressive 8-2 mark to close the regular season that included a 47-36 win over Cameron County. The second-half surge sent the Hubbers to a third-place finish in the NTL — their highest in the standings in seven seasons — and into the D9 Class AA postseason, where they ran into an even hotter Ridgway team. Acker’s top offensive weapon, Layne Shall, was selected to the all-star roster. The junior averaged 10 points, led the Hubbers in 3-pointers made and scored 40 points in a three-game NTL stretch in early January.