ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s become commonplace in the current age of college basketball:
If a player doesn’t receive meaningful minutes, especially after his freshman season, or feel he’s part of a team’s plan moving forward, he’s likely to ask for his release. If a coach deems it the best move for both that player and program, he might even help to usher a player’s exit.
The list of Division I transfers since the start of last season stood at 575 names as of Thursday morning, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. He estimated that the list isn’t even halfway to what the final number will be. St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said in a recent interview that the number of D-I transfers might ultimately approach 1,000.
That number grew Thursday with the departure of another Bona player.
Junior guard Matt Johnson has entered the transfer portal, the Verbal Commits Twitter account posted Thursday night. He follows in the footsteps of sophomore forward Bobby Planutis, who’s exit was made public by Verbal Commits last week.
Johnson’s departure puts Bona at 10 scholarship players, including Miami, Ohio, transfer Jalen Adaway and lone 2020 signing Quintin Metcalf, leaving three available scholarships for next season. In an interesting and perhaps unprecedented aside, it also means that the Bonnies currently have no scholarship seniors on the roster (with the breakdown at six juniors, three sophomores and one freshman).
IN HIS lone season in a Bona uniform, Johnson appeared in 23 games (with one start), averaging 1.6 points and one rebound in just eight minutes per contest.
With eventual starter Jaren English injured to start the year, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard earned substantial minutes from the outset and contributed nine points on 4-for-4 shooting in the Bonnies’ upset win over Rutgers on Nov. 16. His minutes tumbled with English’s return, however, leaving him behind the starters and top reserve Alejandro Vasquez on the depth chart and to play only sparingly the rest of the way.
Johnson, a Baltimore native, was one of two junior college transfers, alongside English, to join Bona for the 2019-20 season, having come to the program after playing two years at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas.
His best performance came in another game where English was injured, when he scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 29 minutes to help the Bonnies pull out a 71-66 conference-opening win at George Washington.
THE BONNIES have been a local reflection on the new norm in college basketball, where players have been more willing to bolt after a year or two, graduate transfers have become eligible right away and coaches look to make more room on the roster by parting ways with the marginal players on their bench.
The D-1 transfer list has hovered between 700-800 names in recent years, meaning just over two per team. Bona has been right that average, with five transfers in the last two years and at least two player departures for each of the last seven offseasons.
It was unclear as of Friday where Johnson might be headed next. Other Bona-related news and notes from the last few days:
— The Bonnies’ other out-transfer, Planutis, has reportedly found a new home. The 6-foot-8 forward has committed to Purdue-Fort Wayne, of the Horizon League, according to his high school AAU team and Verbal Commits.
Planutis will have two years of eligibility at IPFW and, as a graduate transfer, be able to play right away.
— Have you ever wondered what Schmidt might be watching to help pass the time during this period of “social distancing” as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak?
As a light-hearted distraction in these uncertain times, Goodman polled all 353 Division I head coaches about their favorite TV show and movie. Schmidt’s choices: Coach (TV show), the 90s sitcom about a football coach starring Craig T. Nelson, and The Town, a Boston bank robbery movie starring Ben Affleck.
— The Atlantic 10 wants you to help choose the best moment from the 2019-20 season. In a poll being conducted on social media, the league has established a 16-moment bracket-style tournament, with each team’s best moment, plus two wildcards.
The Bonnies’ submission, their November win over Rutgers in the inaugural James Naismith Classic, has already won the first round vote over VCU’s win over then-No. 23 LSU. After the first round concludes, fans can vote for Bona in its second round matchup against GW (four-overtime victory over Davidson) on either Twitter (@A10MBB) or Instagram (@A10Conference).