John Hasper, former Allegany County legislator, assemblyman dies in Florida

Former Assemblyman John W. Hasper of Belfast has died in Florida, where he and his wife were spending the winter.
Hasper reportedly suffered internal bleeding after a fall and died Saturday at Bayfront Hospital in Punta Gorda, Fla. Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast, said Monday that funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Hasper, who served three terms representing the 136th Assembly District from 1987 to 1992, was a Belfast businessman.
He served as Belfast supervisor from 1978 to 1980, when he was elected to the Allegany County Legislature. He served on the county legislature for six years, including four as chairman (1982-86).
Hasper narrowly lost a Reublican primary for state Senate in 1995 to Sen. Jess J. Present of Jamestown. He won the Conservative primary in that primary race.
Later, Hasper was appointed New York state deputy secretary of state by then-Gov. George Pataki.
Hasper was also a former Allegany County Republican Party chairman and a 40-year member of the Belfast Fire Department.
Allegany County Republican Party Chairman Mike Healy said Hasper’s “entire life was dedicated to public service, Allegany County, New York State and the Republican Party.”
Healy noted that Hasper was presented the Reagan Award by the Allegany County Republican Committee in October 2013 “in appreciation of his many years of dedicated service to the Republican Party and Allegany County.”
Healy added: “Our thoughts and condolences are with John’s wife Lorraine and their entire family.”
Allegany County Legislature Chairman Curtis Crandall said, “Allegany County has lost a great citizen and statesman with the passing of John Hasper.”
As Allegany County Board of Legislators chairman, Crandall said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of John Hasper as is our entire Board of Legislators, both past and present. Our thoughts and prayers go out to John’s wife Lorraine and the Hasper family.”
He said Hasper “played a key role in the progression of Allegany County. John helped to form, plan, and lay the foundation for the legislative districts, rules, terms of office and committee system we have today. Serving on our first Board of Legislators, John went on to serve as chairman of the Board of Legislators from 1982-1986.”
Crandall said Hasper was a leader in many groups and organizations in Allegany County and beyond for many decades and was continually called upon for advice and direction throughout his retirement years.
“John’s knowledge and involvement in local affairs will be deeply missed,” Crandall said.