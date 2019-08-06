OLEAN — Jamestown Community College President Dr. Daniel DeMarte heard a student say something last school year he hopes to hear more students say in the next few years.
During U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s visit to the Manufacturing Technology Institute on the Jamestown campus this past February, a student said he would like to work in Chautauqua County after graduation as opposed to moving back to his native New York City.
“That suggests to me if we can be smart and sophisticated and partner with some of the agencies in the region, we may have the ability to see a brain gain as opposed to a brain drain,” DeMarte told the Olean Times Herald from his Olean office on JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus. “Let’s recruit students who want to stay and who like the quality of life in Western New York.”
JCC will try to boost its declining enrollment, as well as provide more workers to local employers, by implementing a three-year strategic plan this fall semester, which begins later this month. The plan includes reevaluating the college’s program offerings, increasing recruitment efforts and updating its budgeting strategy.
The plan comes at a time when community colleges throughout SUNY are being hit hard by enrollment decline. The system’s 30 community colleges have lost approximately 50,000 students over the last decade, a 20% dip.
JCC’s enrollment has dropped 35% in that time, from approximately 3,900 students in 2010 to 2,515 this past school year. The college’s new strategic plan aims to return to those 2010 enrollment levels.
DeMarte, who joined JCC last year, said the hope is to have an enrollment of 4,000 students by 2022. That would include nearly doubling the enrollment of the Cattaraugus County Campus, from 587 students this past school year to approximately 1,000 students.
“I need some time to see what we are capable of doing, what the realistic numbers are once we get underway,” DeMarte said. “So I’m setting targets for now thinking, ‘Let’s start here and we’ll reassess.’”
To help reach and sustain that goal, JCC officials will examine its current program offerings. DeMarte said they’re exploring a feasibility study on adding programs in agribusiness, clean energy, culinary and hospitality, as well as robotics and automation.
The college is also trying to better link students with the needs of local employers, particularly manufacturers. JCC’s Workforce Readiness Scholarship program will provide approximately 26 students this fall with a free ride to pursue an associate’s degree or certificate in manufacturing.
“It’s an example of how we can partner in smarter and better ways with the manufacturers of the Southern Tier, finding better and smarter ways to build that pipeline from high school to the vacancies they have right now and will have in the future,” DeMarte said.
Although the offerings could attract students, Upstate New York’s overall population decline could make boosting JCC enrollment difficult.
That’s why JCC is putting a special focus on recruiting students from New York City, as well as international students. The JCC Foundation’s recent $230,000 donation to JCC will include funding to place a full-time recruiter in New York City.
“We’re not going to get back to the enrollment levels we were at in 2011 if we limit ourselves to recruiting students from the region,” DeMarte said. “So part of our strategy is to look outside the region.”
However, recruiting local students is still a focus. JCC will have a dedicated space and staff member at Jamestown High School this school year to inform students about what JCC has to offer.
DeMarte said that if the pilot program goes well, he’d hope to launch a similar program at Olean High School in the future.
“The superintendents (of local school districts), I meet with them on a fairly regularly basis,” DeMarte said. “They’re sharing the feedback of things we can do better to get students more engaged.”
DeMarte noted JCC has “no new funds” to conduct these plans. While the college will explore some grants, the plan will mostly come about from repriotizing and shifting around its current funds. The JCC Board of Trustees in June approved a $33.6 million budget for this upcoming school year.
However, the plan also includes implementing a financial plan that emphasizes stability and predictability. JCC is asking both Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, which under state law provide funding to JCC, to create a funding floor that increases based on the rate of inflation.
The counties’ current funding model is based on JCC’s number of local full-time students, which has been shrinking.
“We’ve got to move away from that model,” DeMarte said. “We need to move toward a funding model that is more stable, more predictable.”
DeMarte also emphasized that Olean and the Cattaraugus County Campus are very much part of the college’s future. While not included in the strategic plan, DeMarte said JCC plans to soon hire a chief operating officer for the Cattaraugus County Campus.
“There are strategies specific to this campus to get us back to a place where we were and with some energy that’s not here at the moment,” DeMarte said.