OLEAN — He made the last, and arguably biggest, shot of the Big 30 boys basketball season.
And for leading the Olean High boys basketball team all year, Covi James earned the Big 30 Player of the Year trophy, the Charles M. Ward Award.
After playing a limited bench role on a senior-laden state finalist 2018-19 team, James became the go-to scorer, a key perimeter defender and leader for first-year coach Tim Kolasinski. So he became a rarity in winning the Big 30 Player of the Year in his first year as a starter.
Under Kolasinski’s tutelage and James’ on-court leadership, a much younger Huskies team ended its season just one game short of the state final four, with regionals and championships canceled by the NYSPHSAA.
“I was always confident,” James said of taking on a big role as a senior. “My junior year, playing with all those great players kind of set me up for success, going against top players every day (in practice). Coming into this year knowing that I’m going to have to step up and I’m going to have to produce for the team, that was just my mindset going into every game.”
PLAYING ON the wing at shooting guard or small forward, James scored 20 points per game, with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Though he didn’t know it at the time, James took the last shot of Olean’s season, making a three-pointer from the top of the key to push the Huskies ahead with 1.6 seconds left in the Section 6 Class B crossover game, a 36-35 win over Allegany-Limestone. Three days later, the Huskies’ next game, a Far West Regional against Geneva, was postponed indefinitely and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m happy we went out on a ‘dub’, but I think that me and my team had other things to do, other things to go prove,” James said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking that the season had to end that way. We could beat all the teams in the playoffs, but we lost to COVID-19.”
JAMES AND his younger brother Zion, a starting sophomore guard this year, moved to Olean from Jacksonville, Fla., four years ago.
Kolasinski coached James for two junior varsity seasons, and likened his breakout senior year to a similar step up as a sophomore.
“When he was a freshman they had just moved here from Florida and he was trying to get acclimated,” Kolasinski said. “They actually left and went to visit family around Christmas break and he just never really got a ton of traction in terms of playing time but then he jumped right up as a sophomore and was a team leader and did some great things for us.”
Last year’s state semifinalist team had 10 seniors, including a four-year varsity player (Mike Schmidt), a three-year player (Matt Droney) and three more who were sophomore call-ups (Josh Bihler, Jack Dwaileebe and Alex Weakfall). So James waited for his moment to lead the team.
“I don’t think it detracts from Covi’s ability, it was just hard for him to find minutes because of the talent that was on that team,” Kolasinski said.
James, who remains undecided on playing college basketball and plans to pursue a health science or pre-pharm major, credited Kolasinski for teaching him ‘don’t force, let the game come to you.’
“We had a talk last spring and I knew that Covi had a lot of talent, a lot of ability, and I knew that for this year’s team to go as far as it could go that he needed to step up, and I also believed that he was capable of that,” Kolasinski said. “I think Covi, being a good team player, fulfilled his role last year but I think he always knew that he had the ability and he believed in himself, so that really helped him when he was put in the situation to do so.”
JAMES SAID he “loved every minute” of playing at Olean. “They treat me like family here,” he said.
Playing alongside his younger brother gave the season more meaning as well.
“For me it was like a little extra spark playing with my little brother, I never wanted it to end, just making me go that much harder, go as long as we possibly could,” James noted.
He tries to emulate Kobe Bryant, his favorite player, idol and role model, if not in his game then in his ‘Mamba’ mentality.
“I don’t know if I necessarily tried to play like him, but I try to keep his mentality, that killer mentality every play, going at you every play,” he said.
With that in mind, it shouldn’t be a surprise he could take — and make — big shots, whether it be a buzzer-beater against Jamestown as part of a 47-point career high in the Huskies’ Tip-Off Tournament, or the game-winner at Buffalo State against A-L.
“Whenever I’m in that position to shoot the ball, I’m never thinking about, ‘Oh, what if I miss?’” James said. “I just shoot it with complete confidence and I have faith that it’s going down, it’s always going down every time. It’s not even like a big shot, I just look at it like another shot, and once I hit it, then we can celebrate.
“Until then, it’s just another shot.”