It’s hard not to be incredulous when looking at the American Football Conference standings.
Other than the four division leaders, only two teams have a record over .500, Buffalo (5-1) and Houston (4-3).
That makes the Bills, wild card No. 1 and the Texans No. 2.
And for Buffalo fans, it’s hard to look at the remaining 10 games on the schedule and not recognize that only two teams — New England (7-0) and Baltimore (5-2) — have winning records.
But that’s also a siren song which the Bills should have heard loudly on Sunday at New Era Field.
It took a couple of turnovers in the final 20 minutes by the NFL’s worst team, Miami, to emerge with a 31-21 win that was much closer than the score. The Dolphins (0-6), last in the NFL in points scored and surrendered and last in yards gained and given up, gave Buffalo all it wanted.
Indeed, it was only a three-point game with under two minutes to play.
In their first six games, the Bills have trailed or been tied in the fourth quarter five times.
And, on Monday, coach Sean McDermott admitted, “That’s why we’ve got a lot of work to do this week. A lot of things you saw in the game we’ve got to get cleaned up this week. We’re not where we need to be. ”
Still, Buffalo has won five times without a particularly impressive performance.
“I think, overall, it’s a sign of the toughness of our football team, the heart of our football team. And I think it really, to me, personifies this town in a lot of ways. The people of Buffalo, and the fans of the Buffalo Bills ... our players really take that to heart.”
STILL, with Buffalo’s five wins coming by an average of barely seven points, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll admits he’d like to see a bit more cushion.
“That’d be great,” Daboll allowed. “But this is a tough league. I’ve said many times before, I’ve been part of some teams that had some good winning records, part of teams not. Every team is good in this league. Regardless of record, regardless of where you play, you’ve got a lot of people that are trying to be good and work at it.
“We knew this would be a tough game, and it was. Credit Miami and those guys, they played hard. I’d say credit our players too, for sticking together, coming back, having a good drive.”
He added of Buffalo’s inconsistent offense, “I’s early in the season … it’s October. We’ve played six games. We have a lot left, and a lot of improvement to do. The minute you start looking too far ahead and focusing on things that are out of your control, that’s not good for anybody.
“Our job is to come in to watch the tape, win or lose, to improve in every area that we can improve on, and to get ready to play the next week’s opponent. You have to stay in the moment in this business.”
AND THE Bills, as a team, got a wake-up call about seemingly weak opposition, getting a major test from the Dolphins, who lost their first four games by an average of 34 points.
“It never matters what the record is,” Bills defensive end Trent Murphy maintained. “The record is wiped clean at the beginning of every game … that’s why we talk about going 1-0. One play at a time, one quarter at a time, one game at a time. If you look too far ahead or if you look behind where you came from, it’s just a distraction.”
Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds agreed.
“You never can relax,” he said. “It’s the NFL so we have to bring our A game every week … no game is going to be easy. You can’t look at anybody’s record … bring it every week and come ready to work.”
And while it wasn’t pretty, again, Buffalo still has the second-best record in the conference.
“It feels good to be 5-1,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted. “Miami came in and really challenged us in a lot of ways from a defensive standpoint. They made us have to do some communicating to make some adjustments along the way and credit to them. They did a really good job and made us work extremely hard and fortunately we were able to come away with a big win at home.”
Next up is victory-desperate Philadelphia (3-4) Sunday at New Era Field.
