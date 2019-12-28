ORCHARD PARK — This is the worst Sunday of the year for fantasy football players whose league season runs the entire 17 weeks.
Come the finale, teams that have already locked in their playoff position tend to rest their starters. Certain losing squads take a run-for-the-bus mentality while others see the closing game as a last chance to make a favorable impression.
And one of those games, which give fantasy mavens a rush of stomach acid, is Sunday’s meeting between the Bills and Jets at New Era Field (1 o’clock CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
Buffalo (10-5) is locked into the AFC’s fifth seed as the top wild card, though coach Sean McDermott says he’ll play his starters for varying lengths depending upon the player. New York, after a 1-7 start that included the Bills’ come-from-behind win in the season opener at the Meadowlands, has gone 5-2 in its last seven games and is looking to virtually reverse the first half of the campaign.
Even the oddsmakers (read: public sentiment) seem confused, establishing the Bills as a shaky 1½-point favorite.
We’ll find out tomorrow afternoon whether McDermott was serious about playing his starters, and for how long, or if he was engaging in a bit of gamesmanship with the Jets’ coaching staff.
HE WAS asked how long ago it seemed that Buffalo, trailing 16-3 late in the third quarter, rallied for that 17-16 victory back in September.
“That’s the journey of a team and how fast sometimes the season goes by, the highs and lows, the ebbs and flows, the challenges and things you’ve gone through as a team,” McDermott said. “It’s not often that you play a team in Week 1 and then again in week 17.”
He added, “I think about that game and where we grew within that game and then how we’ve grown since. You say, ‘Hey, we’ve had some really high highs and we’ve had some challenges.’ But even the challenges you look at how this team has fought in four of the five losses (twice to New England, once each to Baltimore and Cleveland), it’s been down to the last possession, and we’ve had a chance to go in to tie it or win at the end of the last possession.
“We’ve made a lot of progress to get us to where we are throughout the course of one season. The players, every week, have given it their all, and I’m extremely appreciative of that.”
What about still not knowing whether the Bills are going to Houston or Kansas City for next weekend’s wild-card round?
“Whether it’s having playoff experience, not having playoff experience, knowing who you’re playing … I’ve been around where you hope it’s this team and you play team ‘X’ and then you’re sorry you played that team,” McDermott said. “I’ve just learned whoever they put (against us), that’s who we’ve got to play. The most important thing is how we play and our quality of play.”
OF COURSE, given the opposition, there’s good reason for McDermott to question playing starting quarterback Josh Allen at all.
The Jets’ defensive coordinator is Gregg Williams, who in three years as Bills head coach in the early 2000s went 17-31. Later, while with New Orleans, he was suspended for a season due to his involvement in “Bountygate” in which bounties were paid to defenders for causing injuries that would take opposing players out of games.
Williams is an advocate of blitzing and violent hits including what he calls ‘remember-me shots’ on the opposition’s quarterback.
When asked about Williams’ approach to defense, McDermott was more pointed than usual.
“That’s been factored in, that’s been discussed,” he said. “I don’t want to go any further with that other than to say that you always also factor in who you’re playing.
“The game has to be played the correct way and that’s where the officials have to do their job. We respect their job and we expect them to do their job.”
BILLS DEFENSIVE coordinator Leslie Frazier admits that who to play and how much in a game such as Sunday’s is vexing.
“I’ve been in this situation a few times, and it’s a quandary,” he said. “You want the guys to stay sharp, and at the same time you’re always concerned about injuries, especially in a game that really is not going to change your status when it comes to the playoffs.
“You’re (trying to keep) guys sharp, and trying to balance that this time of year. You have to weigh the cost-benefit of it … figure out what’s the best way to get accomplished whatever you think you need to work on from the previous game without putting your guys at risk.”
Is rust a possibility with resting players when the Bills could go 15 days from the loss to New England to their wild-card game?
“I don’t think you can ignore it,” Frazier said. “It’s something you have to be aware of ... the time off compared to if you play guys. There are many different aspects that you’re trying to determine what’s the best thing to do. I know for me personally it’s more dealing with the now with our players, just making sure that we’re right mentally, and that we’re really focused on the Jets as much as we can be. Not that this game will have a great bearing standing-wise.”
He concluded, “You try to get (potential rust) taken care of by having competitive practices. Still, it’s not a game. But it’s a great position to be in, the fact that you’re having these discussions as you get ready for a playoff game.”