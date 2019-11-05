EAST AMHERST — A group of 19 seniors reached the end of the road with the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team, as the Gators fell to Iroquois in the Section 6 Class B state qualifier on Tuesday.
After A-L took a 3-2 lead into halftime, Iroquois rallied in the second half, scoring the final three goals to knock off the Gators 5-3.
“They did a really nice job,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said of Iroquois. “They’re a good team. They’re fast, they’re skilled, they just were better than us tonight.”
A-L senior Alyssa Spring scored two goals and one assist in what turned out to be her final game, while classmate Molly McClelland had a goal and two assists. Senior goalkeeper Tierney Hemphill made 13 saves.
MacArthur said he had scouted Iroquois, in a 2-1 loss to Pioneer, but the Chiefs didn’t look like the team A-L faced on Tuesday.
“We went up to watch them play,” he said. “They didn’t show what they did tonight.
“They’re a good team. They’re fast to the ball, they’re skilled with it and they’re fast all over the field.”
Iroquois (19-1) advances to the Far West Regional on Friday.
A-L’s seniors helped lead a run of three consecutive Section 6 titles, including trips to the state championships in 2017 and 2018. Now, the Gators end the season at 17-3, including a Section 6 Class B2 championship.
“You have 19 girls, 18 have been with the program one way or another since they were four, five, six years old — one young lady is an exchange student from Brazil,” MacArthur said of his seniors. “They’ve grown up around the game and devoted much of their free time to the sport.
“We have some JVs coming up that are eager to get going and are pretty skilled in their own right. It’s a big hole, our biggest one that I can ever remember. But just a lot of memories with those kids. You hope they got as much out of it as I did.”
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS D STATE QUALIFIER Avoca 1, Fillmore 0
HORNELL — A season to remember for Fillmore came to a close with a 1-0 loss in the Class D state qualify match against Avoca (18-2).
“Although today wasn’t our best this season, the energy and composure was zapped from Saturday’s effort, this season was certainly one of the best,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “League title, sectional title, gave up 6 goals all year, 18 wins, and regular season undefeated, we have a lot to be thankful for.
“We have nine seniors and they are first and foremost phenomenal kids.They have been program first kids from day one and are leaving it with the example we want all to follow. Very good players, but even better people. We have youth that are ready to step in and we will get to work before you know it. For now we will suffer a bit but also hold our head high for all that we accomplished.”
The Eagles found themselves behind early after Avoca’s Aleix Weldy scored in the eighth minute. Weldy collected a pass from across the field as Fillmore was late to adjust and slid the ball past the keeper.
Fillmore had chances in the match as it outshot Avoca 15-8, but was unable to find the back of the net. Avoca goalkeeper Joleen Gay finished with a game-high eight saves.
“We had some good moments and some 10 yards and in chances that we just could not put home,” Beardsley said. “When you win these games you forget about them, but when you lose it haunts you.”
Fillmore (18-1-1) goalkeeper Riley Voss collected four saves.