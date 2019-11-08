ORCHARD PARK — As a freshman, Logan Frank suited up for this game two years ago, but didn’t play. Still, the experience stuck with him as the Titans were in a similar position to the one they face today.
Two years ago, F/E played Maple Grove, at the time the defending Class D state champion, at New Era Field, seeking to defeat the Red Dragons for the second time that season. Maple Grove took the rematch, however, 26-15, to deny the Titans a chance at the state tournament. Now, F/E again faces a powerhouse in Clymer/Sherman/Panama, the 2018 Class D state champions, hoping to beat the Wolfpack again after a 24-8 victory in Week 3 put the Titans in first place for the rest of the season.
“I learned that it’s hard to beat a team twice,” Frank said of that 2017 championship. “It was a cool experience. Ever since that day, I was like, ‘I want to be here, actually playing there.’ It was just a good learning experience for me as a freshman.”
Frank was at the stadium for media day on Tuesday approaching Saturday’s noon kickoff for the Class D title game.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s been one of my goals since I was starting football, coming here and playing. I’m very excited and I think we’ve got a good shot of winning it Saturday.”
F/E’s growth into a power this season, from 5-4 last fall to 8-0 entering Saturday’s sectional championship, has coincided with Frank’s development as a dual-threat quarterback. He showed flashes last year as a sophomore, helping the Titans win a Chuck Funke Memorial Bowl in Class C after missing the playoffs.
“The way he approaches the game,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said of Frank’s greatest development. “Everything was moving fast for him early in the year last year and you could see him progress all throughout last year. This year, the progression, he’s just really comfortable with our system, he understands what it is we’re trying to accomplish with our offense and things like that. So having him out there and him having had that experience really helps our offense to be consistent.”
Marsh, an assistant at F/E for several years before taking over this fall, said youth all-around, not just at quarterback, led to last year’s transition season.
“It was just that: we had some youthful moments last year,” he said. “This year we had a lot of experience coming into the season, guys who have been around the block a little bit and it just kind of shows with the way we handled some adversity and with the consistency that we played.”
Back in Week 3, F/E was able to grind out a victory over CSP as Frank ran for 142 of the team’s 317 rushing yards, while throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.
“We were very focused in practice all week,” Frank said of Week 3. “We were working hard, our defense has been playing phenomenal this year. They haven’t let up many touchdowns. That’s why we’re winning our games, our defense. Offensively our line’s been blocking great. That’s why we’re successful. We play as a team.”
Frank leads the Titans not only in passing, but in rushing. He holds team-highs in carries (100), yards (907) and touchdowns (15). He’s also been an efficient passer, throwing a touchdown on one-fourth of his throws this season, with 27-of-44 passing for 474 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception.
“I feel a lot more comfortable,” Frank said of his second year starting. “Since my first game, I was very nervous and now the game is a lot slower. I feel a lot more comfortable playing.”
But there’s also been an intangible development for the team as a whole.
“I think we’re more focused and we play more as a team than we usually do,” Frank said. “We all work together, we’re all brothers and I think that’s why we’re successful.”
Frank also has the benefit of playing behind an offensive line just as experienced as he is: four of the Titans’ five starting linemen returned as starters last year.
“They’re doing great,” he said. “They’re doing their jobs. Zack (Wolfer) and JP (Jordan Peplinski) and the rest of the line, they’ve been doing great this year, a big improvement from last year.”
Frank, who often has the option to run or throw based on a playcall, said if he had to choose, he prefers throwing a touchdown, because it gets a teammate involved.
“I like having both,” he said, but, “I like throwing it. I like giving it to the other guys like Nik (Logel) or Tyler (Clear) or Clayton (Rowland). I like throwing it in.”