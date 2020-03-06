ST. BONAVENTURE — Amadi Ikpeze was there.
He wasn’t the only current member of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to have played on March 9 of last season. But he has, by far, the most experience with these situations, having suited up for both the 2017-18 squad that ripped off 13-straight victories, all of them must-wins, and the group that faced Saint Louis in a winner-take-all matchup for the No. 4 seed a year ago this Monday.
The senior center understands better than anybody on this team of “old” sophomores and freshmen the magnitude of these moments, the heightened urgency that comes with bigger stakes and higher rewards. He knows that the margin for error, especially when playing an opponent of this caliber, becomes razor thin.
What has he learned from being around the locker room and in the starting lineup for teams that have made these kinds of big-time games such a regular occurence?
“JUST being in the moment,” said Ikpeze, whose Bonnies can, again, clinch the final double-bye into the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals with a win over the Billikens, “just knowing that we control our destiny … we really just need to leave everything on the floor to give ourselves a chance to win.
“We may not (win), but as Coach (Mark Schmidt) always says, you can’t be like, ‘What if?’ ‘What if I played harder, what if I did this, what if I did that?’ I think that’s the main thing that we’re all trying to buy in — it’s really just constant effort every time we put on jerseys.”
Unlike some of the seniors in recent years — Marcus Posley, Jaylen Adams, Courtney Stockard — Ikpeze isn’t about to close a particularly decorated individual career.
He holds career averages of 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game. He’s always been limited from a skill standpoint. He admitted to not being in the best of shape last season.
And yet, he’s been as much a part of this prosperous era, which has already produced a sixth-straight season of double-digit A-10 victories and could lead to a fourth 20-win campaign in the last five years, as anybody.
HE STARTED 10 of the last 11 games of that 2017-18 season, including the NCAA Tournament contests against UCLA and Florida. He’s played in the Big Dance, triple-overtime thrillers and the A-10 championship game.
He’s helped topple ranked opponents. He had 13 crucial points in the Bonnies’ buzzer-beating win over Vermont in December of ‘17.
And he’s helped Bona to its share of must-win victories, such as the one it procured over Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night inside the Reilly Center.
In that one, against arguably the best possible opponent for this circumstance — a Joe’s team seemingly ready for the season to be over — just about everybody played well. And in rolling to an 89-73 triumph, the Bonnies looked much more like the late-season force we’ve become accustomed to seeing than the unrecognizable team we saw four days earlier against La Salle.
Momentum, though, as Schmidt likes to say, is fleeting.
Just ask Davidson, which followed up its 29-point road win over Bona with an inexplicable loss to these same Hawks, minus leading scorer Ryan Daly, the next time out.
But the Bonnies are hoping a blowout Senior Night victory and their best offensive showing of the season will be the final confidence boost they need heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Billikens.
“It definitely (gives us) a lot of confidence,” Ikpeze said. “Guys like Justin (Winston), myself and a bunch of the other guys have just been in the gym constantly in the past couple days, especially coming off the two losses that we had. That’s just kind of comforting, just knowing the work that we put in … it shows, it stands for something.”
IKPEZE has been a part of 83 wins and counting, the third-most of any class in program history, behind only the 86 won by Adams’ and Idris Taqqee’s 2018 class and the 86 captured by LaDarien Griffin and Nelson Kaputo’s 2019 group.
In how many of those did the Amherst product play a prominent role?
The answer almost doesn’t matter.
He played his role, did his part, Schmidt said, whether he was contributing statistically or not.
“The thing I can say about Amadi … he’s a great teammate,” Schmidt noted. “His teammates love him, they voted him captain for a reason. He’s not the most gifted guy, but he’s really dedicated himself and he’s made himself a good player and we wouldn’t have the wins that we’ve had in the last four years without the stuff that he’s done.
“His contributions aren’t always points or rebounds; it’s what he does at practice and things he says on the bench. He’s fun to coach, he’s got a smile on his face, he always comes through the door wanting to get better; whereas, a lot of times if you’re a senior and not playing a lot, you could be a pain.”
He concluded, “but he isn’t that, and that’s a tribute to him and his family and his upbringing.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)