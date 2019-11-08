NORTH TONAWANDA — In three quick sets, the Olean High girls volleyball team earned a Section 6 Class B title and a trip to the state regional round on Friday night.
The Huskies put away Class B1 champion Cheektowaga, which had lost just this season once entering the match, with a 25-8, 25-7, 25-18 sweep at North Tonawanda High School.
“Our chemistry was awesome,” OHS coach Carrie Peters said. “Everybody did their part. We played pretty flawless.
“The girls put a lot of work in yesterday at practice. Most of them stayed for about an extra hour after we saw some things on film about our opponent, Cheektowaga, and I think their hard work paid off.”
The victory sends Olean (17-4), which had won the B2 title, to the Far West Regionals, set for Tuesday night (6 p.m.) at Daemen College, against the Section 5 Class B champion. Honeoye Falls-Lima plays Wayne on Saturday for the Section 5 title and a spot in the regional match.
Destiny Custer paced the Huskies with a double-double on 10 digs and 10 aces, while Sophia Renaud had 23 assists with five digs.
Grace Parr filled out her stat sheet with 10 kills, three aces, a block and one dig, while Adele Dwaileebe had six kills and 10 digs.
Brynn Ackerman and Alice Dwaileebe chipped in five kills each, while Holly Vincent had four kills and two aces and Maggie McClelland added six digs and an ace.
“We controlled the ball and we made smart choices with the ball,” Peters noted. “We made in-system passes and we mixed up some plays to put our hitters in good positions.”
Cheektowaga fell to 18-2.