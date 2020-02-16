CUBA — Cuba-Rushford used a strong third quarter performance to earn a 55-43 win over Allegany County Division I foe Bolivar-Richburg on Saturday.
The Rebels (8-9, 2-5) led at halftime 23-21, but outscored the Wolverines 19-7 in the third quarter to power itself to a 12-point victory.
Grady McCumiskey led C-R with 14 points and Andrew Clement finished with 13. Ethan Brooks added nine points and Dan Emerson had eight.
Leading Bolivar-Richburg (6-13, 1-6) was the Danaher brothers. Landon Danaher had 13 points and Riley Danaher tallied 10. Brayden Ellis hit two 3-pointers for six points.
NON-LEAGUE
Marcus Whitman 51, Wellsville 42
WELLSVILLE — A second-half surge by Marcus Whitman handed Wellsville its second consecutive loss.
The first was all Wellsville as they jumped out to an 11-9 lead after the first quarter and eventually took a 28-17 lead into the break. Marcus Whitman battled back in the third quarter and brought the game within two at 32-30. The Wildcats took control in the fourth quarter and outscored Wellsville, 21-10.
Max Jusianiec powered Wellsville (10-9) with 16 points. Aidan Hart chipped in with seven points.
Seth Benedict scored 12 points to lead Marcus Whitman.