SALAMANCA — It had happened only once before in Keith Jones’ 16-year coaching career.
And now, incredibly, it’s happened twice in the last week.
In consecutive matches to start the season, the Salamanca wrestling team has battled to a 42-42 tie through regulation, only to have the contest decided on a one-point tiebreaker … and on the same criterion: forfeits.
On Tuesday, that tiebreaker went in its favor.
Norman Green (113), Konner Spring (120) and Trevor Ellis (126) each picked up individual victories, all on pins, and Salamanca picked up the extra point based on fewer forfeits to edge Franklinville, 43-42, in a CCAA Division II matchup.
Though the Warriors had fewer wins in wrestled matches, each team had seven total triumphs with forfeits. And since Salamanca surrendered only two matches to Franklinville’s four, the Warriors won the tiebreaker.
Last Tuesday, the Warriors fell in the same fashion when they tied Frewsburg at 42 but lost due to three forfeits to the Bears’ two.
“I’d gone to criteria only once in the last 16 years,” Jones noted, “and to have two of them in the same week — and on the same criteria — is crazy. The other was probably 12 years ago.”
He added of his team’s solid start: “We have good numbers. We knew it was going to help having the numbers, now we just have to get some experience to go with it.”
Nolan Palmatier (132) Tyler Learn (138), Cleon Lawton (170), Everett Leonard (182) and Kyle Wittenrich (285) all had pins for Franklinville.
Portville 54, Randolph 22
PORTVILLE — Chase Wenke (126), Bryan Randolph (132) and Brennan Niver (16) all recorded pins to key Portville in its season-opener.
Jayden Lassiter (170) and Luke Haberly (120) each added wins by decision for the Panthers. In a contest in which each team won five wrestled matches, Portville also took advantage of five forfeits.
“We had a lot of first wins for first-year wrestlers,” PCS coach Matt Milne said. “We were pretty happy to see some young kids come out at a time we really needed them to step up. We were lucky to be in it going into 99, and we did a good job with some of the young kids at the lower weights.”