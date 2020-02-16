Howe sets Cuba-Rushford school record in loss to B-R

CUBA — Aliyah Cole guided Bolivar-Richburg with 30 points on Saturday with a 62-31 win over Cuba-Rushford in Allegany County Division I play.
The win snaps a three-game losing skid for the Wolverines (11-8, 5-5).
Kelsey Pacer added 14 points with two 3-pointers. Madigan Harris finished with six points and McKinlee Harris had five.
It was a tightly contested game throughout the first half as Bolivar-Richburg led by six at the end of the first quarter and nine points at halftime. It wasn’t until the third quarter where the Wolverines ran away with the game, building its lead up to 17 at the end of the quarter. Bolivar-Richburg went on to outscore Cuba-Rushford in the final quarter, 18-4.
Cuba-Rushford (8-10, 4-6) was led by Kate Howe with 13 points. Howe broke the all-time scoring record for Cuba-Rushford girls basketball during the contest. The previous record was held by Colleen Bradley, who graduated in 1989 and scored 1,482 points. Howe holds the girls career scoring record for Cuba Central, Rushford Central, and Cuba-Rushford Central.
Lillian Forward chipped in with eight points and Elysa Tylor had five.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Whitesville 71, Scio 5
SCIO — Whitesville got back in the win column as two players registered double-doubles in a rout over Scio.
Vanessa Hall led the Blue Jays (13-6) with 21 points and added 10 assists and six rebounds. Serina Button netted 12 points and had 10 rebounds. Kennedy Bledsoe finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kate Pensyl collected eight rebounds to go with her four points and four steals. Rachel Jackson led the team with five steals.
Camryn Wiech had three points for Scio (1-18).
CCAA WEST I
Dunkirk 84, Olean 46
DUNKIRK — Nadara O’Dell powered Dunkirk to its first league title in 28 years with 30 points in a win over Olean on Saturday.
Kymilondjie Nance added 24 points for the Marauders (17-1, 9-1). Olivia Smith was a threat from beyond the arch, hitting six 3-pointers for 18 points.
Leading the Huskies (3-15, 1-10) was Norah Sweitzer with 13 points. Anayah Parks-Barker added 11 points and Hayleigh Federowicz finished with 10.
NON-LEAGUE
Arkport/Canaseraga 41, Houghton 29
HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice earned a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, as Houghton (10-8) saw its three-game win streak come to an end on Saturday against Arkport/Canaseraga (11-8).
Sarah Retz scored five points and hit the Panthers’ lone 3-pointer. Jessica Adenuga collected 12 rebounds.
The Wolves had two players score in double digits. Victoria McDaniel led the team with 17 points and Meghan Patrick finished with 12.
Caledonia-Mumford 44, Friendship 32
FRIENDSHIP — Neveah Ross paced Friendship with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in a loss against Caledonia-Mumford on Saturday.
Kadence Donohue tallied six rebounds and five points. Aaliyah Harmon led the Eagles (3-15) with seven rebounds.
Maddy DeVore and Grace Walker netted eight and seven points for Caledonia-Mumford, respectively.
Panama 72, Franklinville 67
PANAMA — Dani Haskell scored 48 points but wasn’t enough as Panama handed Franklinville (15-4) its first loss in 15 games.
Abby McCoy also scored in double-digits for Franklinville with 14 points. Abby Burrell finished with three points and Megan Jackson had two.
Franklinville returns to action on Tuesday at Allegany-Limestone, with tip set for 7:30 p.m.