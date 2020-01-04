The contrast is stark.
Heading into this afternoon’s wild-card meeting with the Texans at Houston’s NRG Stadium, the Bills’ coaching hierarchy has a strong résumé of playoff experience … Buffalo’s 53-man roster, not so much.
Head coach Sean McDermott has been part of 26 postseason games, the one after the 2017 season, his first year with the Bills, and 25 others as an assistant with Philadelphia and Carolina.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, in 10 seasons as an aide with the Patriots, coached in 21 playoff games.
And defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been part of 23 postseason games, six as a defensive back for the Bears including as a starter on the storied 1985 Super Bowl champion. He also was head coach for a Vikings playoff year and made the postseason 16 times as an assistant with the Eagles, Colts and Bills. He was on Tony Dungy’s Indianapolis staff that won the 2006 Super Bowl and was part of Andy Reid’s Philadelphia crew that reached consecutive NFC Championship games (2001, ‘02).
All three of Buffalo’s highest-ranking coaches talked about the difference the postseason makes, especially with 22 of 53 players seeing their first playoff action.
“IT’S AN ENTIRELY different atmosphere around the building,” Frazier admitted. “You’re the big fish in the pond now. When we play Saturday, we’re going to be the only game on (TV then). That’s not the case during the first 17 weeks of the season. So, it’s unique in that way. All eyes are on you and people that haven’t had a chance to watch you during the year, get a chance to finally see what your team is all about.
“It’s completely different, what you’re playing for this time of year is really crystallized. You’re in the tournament for the world championship, and that means a lot.”
He added, “The emotions and all the things you maybe dreamed about as a young kid, to be in this position ... we all know there are a lot of guys that play for a long time and never get to this position. So, to get to the playoffs and have this opportunity, it kind of reshapes things in a lot of ways.”
But Frazier also has a message for the players.
“We’ve had success most of the year and now here we are in the playoffs,” he said. “It’s the young guys you try to bring along and make them realize that you don’t sit around and say, ‘Well, we’ll be back here next year.’ There are no guarantees ... there has to be a sense of urgency from everybody on our team. It’s understanding that these opportunities don’t come along every year, so let’s take advantage of it.
“It’s a tremendous, exciting time of year to be one of 12 teams participating. We’re looking forward to competing and having a chance to advance. That’s the goal for every team. Sean has done a great job in creating that culture where the standard is high. Guys expect to win when they walk on the field and when we don’t it’s a major disappointment. We work as hard as we can throughout the week to win. So the expectations are a little bit different.”
McDERMOTT has been part of more playoff games than anyone on his staff, and there’s only one difference this season from 2017 when Buffalo didn’t qualify until late in the afternoon of the season’s final day.
“Knowing a few weeks ahead that we made the playoffs is probably the biggest thing,” he said of clinching in Week 15. “Other than that, it’s preparation as normal. We understand we’re playing one game seasons at this point. As a staff, obviously, this is our third year together, for the most part, so that experience is good for us.
“It’s important that you stay consistent from a leadership standpoint, from a routine standpoint. The experience that I’ve been fortunate to have through 26 games is just using all that kind of the knowledge and intelligence that I’ve gleaned to help us.”
McDermott added, “Philosophically, we believe what we believe. It comes down to doing our jobs, holding one another accountable and not letting each other down. You work hard all through the season because you don’t want to let people down. That’s also me not wanting to let any of the team down and them not wanting to let each other down.
“I’ve been in games where (the plan) comes out and works to your favor and then in games where it doesn’t. I think you try and take the lessons you learn because that feedback becomes intelligence to help you. Hopefully (I) can impart some knowledge. You want to win so bad, but you also have to have your antenna up from a self-awareness standpoint of saying ‘Everyone’s got to do their part.”
McDermott explained, “You get out typically what you put into it. Whether it’s young players or older players, we’ve got to have the veteran players lead our team.
“It’s what I’ve been saying with the consistency, the routine and the approach. I get that it’s not ‘sexy.’ You (media) guys want to hear more, but that’s what we do. At the end of the day it’s how you play, all of the records … that doesn’t matter. It’s how you play. We’ve got to get our quality of play up to the level that it requires to win a football game.”
DABOLL wasn’t on the Bills staff in 2017 but he had almost a decade of playoff exposure working for Bill Belichick in New England.
But he maintained, “I’m not really sure how much (playoff experience) matters at the end of the day. I worked for a guy (Belichick) that has a lot of playoff games under his belt and the message I took from him was, ‘You can only control what you can control.’
“It’s not where you play and when you play, you’ve got to take care of your job and do it to the best of your ability. One game really has no bearing on the next whether it’s being in the Super Bowl, versus being in the wild card, versus being in the divisional game or AFC Championship game, they’re all important.”
