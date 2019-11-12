AMHERST — The Olean High girls volleyball team’s postseason run came to a stop in three sets Tuesday night, as the Huskies could not keep up with Section 5’s Honeoye Falls-Lima.
HF-L won 25-22, 25-21, 25-13, taking a pair of tight sets before pulling away to advance in a Class B Sub-regional match played at Daemen College.
HF-L (19-2) will play Section 3’s Westhill on Saturday in a Regional match, at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.
Destiny Custer made 22 digs with 2 aces for the Huskies, while Sophia Renaud had 17 assists, six digs and two aces.
Grace Parr marked a team-high seven kills. Adele and Alice Dwaileebe had six kills each while Maggie McClelland had 10 digs and two aces.
Olean (17-5) had won four postseason matches, running through the Section 6 Class B2 bracket to a sectional title and Class B crossover victory.
“I am extremely proud of the progress these girls have made all season,” OHS coach Carrie Peters said. “I hope once they have a chance to reflect, they are able to appreciate the success they have had. There are a few girls who have broken records for Olean this season.
“It’s always difficult to watch a season come to an end but I know volleyball will live in their hearts forever. I hope they’ve learned as much from me as I have learned from them.”