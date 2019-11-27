OLEAN — When an ornament is purchased from HomeCare & Hospice this year, it not only can be personalized to remember a loved one, but can also be displayed at one of six Tree of Life ceremonies in the area.
Ink Young, organization advancement director for the nonprofit agency, said proceeds from the sale of the beautiful ornaments can be considered “a gift to current and future patients, as support (through the sale) will help provide care for more patients and families in our community as they face the end of life.” The ornaments, which will be displayed at Tree of Life ceremonies in communities in the area.
“This is our 24th annual Tree of Life ceremonies and ornaments,” Young said. “Last year was my first one with this organization and it really is a wonderful, wonderful ceremony and event.”
She noted that people who purchase the pewter-finished ornament designed as a sled for $20 can have it personalized with en engraving of a loved one’s name and short message. The ornaments can then be displayed at the Tree of Life Ceremony of the purchaser’s choice, picked up after the ceremony or later at one of the HomeCare & Hospice offices. The ornaments can also be shipped to the individual’s home for an extra $2.50. Additional options include purchasing a memory tag that can contain a loved one’s name, quote or special memory for $5. Those items can be shipped to the purchaser’s home for an additional $2.50.
Young said HomeCare & Hospice is also selling Angel ornaments for $5 each. Those ornaments can be given as gifts, but will not be displayed at the Tree of Life ceremonies.
She also noted that those who purchase the pewter-finished ornaments do not have to be present at the Tree of Life ceremonies which will include light refreshments and are open to the community.
“HomeCare & Hospice Foundation’s Tree of Life Ceremonies provide a wonderful way to remember our loved ones and celebrate their lives,” Young said. “Especially during the holidays it is much needed to come together and create traditions.
“The Tree of Life ceremony provides families an opportunity to come together and join others in a beautiful moment of remembering loved ones each and every year,” Young continued, noting the event has grown in attendance through the years.
Melanie Caya, whose family was helped by HomeCare & Hospice and will speak at the Olean ceremony, also commented.
“My mom really wanted to be in her own home and my family couldn’t of done without the help of Hospice,” Caya recalled. “For that I’m truly thankful.”
To ensure availability of the ornaments for the Tree of Life ceremony, order forms are due to Olean HomeCare & Hospice office by Thursday or by calling 372-2106. Online orders can also be made at www.homecare-hospice.org/2019-tree-of-life/ and must be placed by Thursday.
Ceremonies will be held in the following local communities:
• Olean: Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m. at Total Senior Care, 519 N. Union St.
• Little Valley: Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post 8734, 5460 Route 353.
• Wellsville: Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. at David Howe Memorial Library, 155 N. Main St.