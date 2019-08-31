ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley has started offering weekend chairlift rides — a sure sign that summer is waning.
Chairlift rides to Spruce Lake started in August, according to Holiday Valley marketing director Jane Eshbaugh.
The weekend rides are always popular, she said, showing off the surrounding hills and valley below. They will only get more popular as the leaves begin to turn bright crimson, yellow and orange, she added. As of now only the first few trees are showing signs of autumn.
The chairlift will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The cost is $10, with ages 6 and under riding for free. Visitors should go to the Tannenbaum Lodge to get on the chairlift.
After the ride to the top of the slope, take a walk around the lake. Adventure Bound on the Fly has kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent on the lake. Those rentals should last through September, weather permitting. Then you can either walk back down or take the chairlift, Esbaugh said.
On Sundays, Jonathan Clarkson will perform with his birds of prey at 3 p.m., weather permitting. His website is www.americanhawkeye.com.
The Sky High Aerial Adventure Park’s ropes courses and Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster are open weekends and this Labor Day, Eshbaugh said. The coaster is a 2,900-foot zig-zag track with waves, a jump and a corkscrew spiral. And there’s still plenty of time for golf, mountain biking and weddings and receptions as summer ticks away, she added.