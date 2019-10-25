ALLEGANY — As James Hitchcock looks back over his 14 years as a councilman on the Allegany Town Board, a couple of accomplishments stand out for making a difference in his community.
Hitchcock, running for the town supervisor seat, is endorsed by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties. He is running against Darla B. Busan, who is endorsed by the Democratic and Working Families parties.
“One of the things we did the year before last, is that we moved the rec department from upstairs over the Town Hall to the Fourth and Maple Complex,” Hitchcock said. “That has increased a lot of participation, at least attendance wise” on the part of community children.
“It’s increased probably by 10 fold,” he continued. “We had just a handful of kids who went to the Town Hall, and now we get as many as 75 after school. That’s a nice change.”
At the time of the change, he had served on the recreation department committee and pushed for the move.
In his capacity as a councilman, Hitchcock also has served on the cemetery committee, and has served on other charitable organization boards.
A lifelong resident of the community and with experience from careers in banking and real estate appraisal, Hitchcock said he would like to save money for the town by continuing the practice of in-house work.
“A lot of it goes through the highway department, but it’s just to keep costs at the minimum rather than hiring certain jobs out,” he explained. “And it supports our own employees.”
Hitchcock said he will continue to pursue grants, which recently helped with the upgrade of the water system, electricity, bleachers and scoreboards at Stayer Park on Birch Run Road.
“We would like to pursue more grants for the parks and playground equipment,” he aded. “We’re pursuing different avenues to get grant money for those things because they’re in bad shape and need some help.”
He will also seek grants for the upgrades of landscaping and roadways at the Allegany and Five Mile cemeteries, which have been neglected the past several years.
Hitchcock said he would also like to clarify the issue of tax caps to the community.
“People think that with every budget, we can increase 2 percent,” he remarked. “Well, the 2% is a maximum that we can increase, and those increases are tied to the cost of living increases.”
Consequently, one year the town only increased the tax by less than half of 1%.
“We try to keep everything within the 2%, even when prices and costs of things increase,” he stated.
Hitchcock said another amenity he would like to see added to the community to help residents and draw others to town are charging stations for electric vehicles.
“There are grants available, so we can put in these charging stations for electric vehicles,” he explained. “Over the next couple of years, I think we’ll be seeing a lot of people buying electric cars for the ones they have now. I could be wrong, but we’re going to try and do something with that.”
