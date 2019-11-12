Hinsdale Eagle scout holds dedication for Gile Hollow Park tree project

HINSDALE — Members of the Hinsdale community attended a dedication on Veterans Day of trees planted in memory of soldiers who fought in 12 American wars.
The project was coordinated by Nathan Armstrong, a 16-year-old member of Hinsdale Scouts BSA Troop 689 for his Eagle rank. Armstrong, a junior at Hinsdale Central School, got the idea from his scout leaders, Ann and Randy Carr.
Ann Carr, the Hinsdale town clerk, learned about funding available through the New York State Urban Forestry Program. She knew of the need for trees at the park and that Armstrong was looking for an Eagle project.
In September, Armstong coordinated the plantings with fellow scouts and members of the community. One man brought his backhoe to dig the holes. Each tree is dedicated to an American war with a small plaque at the base of the tree.
The combined Arbor Day event and Eagle Scout project honors “all the veterans for their service and dedication to the United States,” Armstrong said. He thanked the community for coming to the dedication.
Hinsdale Supervisor Monroe Bishop, wearing a red, white and blue coat called the project “a living memorial of all the veterans who have served this great nation. It will grow and continue to honor our veterans. Their sacrifices will not have been in vain.”
Armstrong’s mother, Lisa Armstrong asked veterans attending to stand with the members of Troop 689 around the tree.
Armstrong said after the dedication service, “I think it’s really great that we can all come together as a community. I appreciate all the veterans who came out for the dedication.”
Armstrong started out in Scouting as a Tiger Cub 10 years ago. The Eagle rank is the highest achievement or rank in the movement.