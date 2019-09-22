OLEAN — Addie Peer scored a goal and tallied an assist to lead the Huskies to a 4-0 victory over league-rival Dunkirk.
Allie Stayer began the scoring in the seventh minute of the first half by receiving a pass from Peer and slotted it into the back of the net.
Olean (5-3, 2-2) didn’t waste any time extending its lead to two off an unassisted Lydia Hendrix goal in the 13th minute.
Marian Miketish put the Huskies up three only two minutes later after receiving a pass from Alexis Gibbons and shooting it by the Dunkirk goalkeeper.
Peer finished the scoring for Olean by netting an unassisted goal in the 37th minute.
Micheyla Williams played the entire match in net for Olean and had two saves.
Kymilondjra Nance made 10 saves for Dunkirk (0-10, 0-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
CCAA WEST
Allegany-Limestone 5, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — Molly McCleland found the back of the net twice and dished out one assist to help Allegany-Limestone (6-1, 3-0) remain perfect in league play with a win over Fredonia.
Sarah Eddy got the Gators on the board in the 14th minute of the first half after collecting a pass from Kaitlyn Higby and shooting past the Fredonia (2-3-1, 1-1-1) goalkeeper. The game remained 1-0 advantage to Allegany-Limestone at the half.
The Gators flashed its offensive power in the second half as it pulled away from Fredonia. Higby put A-L up by two in the seventh minute by receiving a pass from McClelland and scoring her fourth goal of the year.
Only four minutes later, Alyssa Spring struck placing a pass from Eddy into the back of the net. It was Spring’s 13th goal of the season, second in Big 30 scoring behind Bradford’s Regan Johnson’s 23.
McClelland netted her fourth and fifth goals of the season in the 20th and 40th minute, respectively. Eddy tallied her second assist of the game on McClelland’s goal in the final minute of the contest.
Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan each made appearances in net for Allegany-Limestone.
Goalkeeper Kelly Gullo played the entire 80-minute match for Fredonia.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 4, Cuba-Rushford 0
WELLSVILLE — Kayla Day scored twice while Milla Litzburg and Emily Costello had one goal each to give Wellsville (3-3) the edge over non-league opponent Cuba-Rushford (3-5).
Wellsville goalkeeper Regan Marsh recorded four saves.
Tara Duvall for Cuba-Rushford finished with nine saves.
BOYS SOCCER NON-LEAGUE
Williamson 4, Northern Potter 2
ULYSSES, Pa. — Northern Potter falls to 0-6-1 with the setback.
No further information was reported to the Times Herald.