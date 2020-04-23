The Bills don’t have a pick in tonight’s first round of the National Football League’s 85th Annual Draft.
Buffalo already got its initial choice 38 days ago in what the NFL euphemistically calls its “Player Selection Meeting.”
That came in the form of a trade with Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a seemingly pricey deal that sent four Buffalo draft choices — this year’s 1st, 5th and 6th rounders and 2021’s fourth round pick — to the Vikings.
So tonight, in anything but a “meeting,” Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane will be sitting at home connected to his staff and the NFL offices via teleconference to conduct the most bizarre draft in league history.
With no first rounder, unless Beane swings a deal, Buffalo’s front office will merely be interested observers of this evening’s proceedings.
But the third-year GM reminded his team’s fans that the Bills already have a proven opening-round acquisition.
“I VIEW (Diggs as) our first-round pick,” Beane said recently. “The way I’m viewing it, with the draft capital that we (used) to acquire him, we moved up, let’s say four spots. We know the player. It’s a more proven thing. What weighed into it is, I know this guy knows (football) and he’ll be able to understand the verbiage of our system quicker.
“A lot of stuff in college is signaled in … many of these guys aren’t in huddles, so the biggest transition for receivers beyond the routes and the physical stuff is hearing long play calls in the huddle and processing in their head ‘Do I go left? Do I go right? Am I on the ball? Am I off the ball?’ Now I’ve got to start reading what coverage they’re in to know what route (I run).”
He added, “The mental part is hard ... that’s why I think so many receivers (have) one of the higher bust rates across the league. It’s more mental than physical. It definitely was in the thought process when we decided to make the trade. We were also looking at options in the free agent market at receiver, because those guys would be veterans we knew would be able to come in and understand our verbiage quicker than a rookie.
“But it still had to be the right person and the right fit. You don’t want to force something you don’t think is right. Obviously, time will tell if this move for Stefon was right. Sometimes best-laid plans don’t always translate but we’re confident and that’s why we swung the (trade). I love draft picks and that was not easy for me to part with the first-round one. But, at the same time, I thought it was good for the value of getting a guy like Stefon.”
HOW DID the deal unfold?
“All the time we hear rumors,” Beane said. “It was pretty open that we were snooping around (last) midseason to make a trade for another receiver and we just couldn’t find a deal that worked for us.
“Stefon was one that we had looked into at that point. Minnesota was not willing to part with him (then), but we checked back, and it didn’t seem like a definitive 100 percent ‘No.’ They just said, ‘We’re not shopping him … we just agreed to a contract a little over a year ago.’ We talked to them, and they said, ‘We’ll listen, but it’s got to be something (big), because we’ve got to replace this guy ... he’s our No. 1 receiver.’”
Beane continued, “We were talking to other receivers’ agents, seeing what was available, what our options were. At the end of the night I told Minnesota, ‘Hey, we’ll circle back.’ They were starting to get a little antsy because they were getting pressure (from) some other teams involved. We worked on it and 20, 30 minutes later, we got it knocked out.”
WHY THE urgency at wideout?
“I said at the end-of-season press conference that I blamed myself as much as anybody. It’s my job and my personnel staff’s job to add weapons. One of the things I thought we still needed was finding somebody opposite John Brown to pair with Cole Beasley. The draft is stacked with receivers as well. But with what’s going on around us (coronavirus), we don’t know what kind of offseason we’ll have.
“I just felt like it was going to be really hard, unless I traded up really high to find a guy that I know could walk in, Day 1. Let’s say it’s August before we get back to (somewhat normal) ... I felt a proven commodity was worth this. The trade value of this move probably moved us up three to four slots from 22 (in the first round), to 18 or 19, not as high as I thought we had to get (in order) to get one of those premier guys that I knew would walk in the door, even Aug. 1, and be ready to roll.”
OF THE TRADE, he added, “You never know what opportunities are going to be presented. The plan is to always be in (salary) cap and in draft-pick strength. There are certain teams that would like to have traded for Stefon Diggs but didn’t have the cap space … or didn’t have the draft capital to do it.
“Will we have that every year? I don’t know, but this has all been a plan to have our cap strong and the draft picks to be able to acquire a veteran player or to move up and down in the draft how we want. When we want to acquire a guy that I think fits a need but the value is where some people say is too aggressive in the draft ... if I think (he’s) a real sure fit, if I overpaid a little bit, so be it. It’s better than waiting, sitting on my hands and (then) I’m not really fired up about a guy when my pick comes up.”
