BRADFORD, Pa. — Maryrose Carpenter doesn’t know Lynn Anzivine of The Pink Pumpkin Project, but she does know of the good work the New York state-based organization does to help area women and men in their fight against breast cancer.
It was with this in mind that Carpenter organized a bake sale Friday at her place of employment, the Bradford Ecumenical Home, which pulled in a couple of hundred dollars to donate to Pink Pumpkin.
During the daylong sale of home baked cookies, pastries, candies and treats to residents and visitors, Carpenter, director of community relations at the Ecumenical Home, explained why she wanted to help Pink Pumpkin.
“I previously had done fundraisers for other organizations I worked for in the past,” Carpenter said. “I just figured that since it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month we would do something a little different in our organization for The Pink Pumpkin Project.”
Carpenter said residents and staff helped bake the cookies and pastries for the sale with all proceeds to benefit Pink Pumpkin, which helps women and men residing in local communities in New York state and Pennsylvania.
When contacted about the surprise fundraiser, Anzivine of Allegany, N.Y., replied, “Wow — what a surprise from the Bradford Ecumenical Home!
“Fundraisers such as those from the Bradford Ecumenical Home allows us to continue to be able to support those in our area who are still going through treatment for breast cancer,” Anzivine explained. “We do not discriminate financially. Everyone receives the same monetary amount in their initial tote.Treatments can get very expensive and we do not want anyone to feel any more worried than they already do.
“These extra donations allow us to help financially lift the burden. We can provide gas cards and Visa debit cards, we can pay utilities and much more,” she added.
As for the main fundraiser held this month, Anzivine said the 800 decorated pumpkins available for purchase this year sold out in three days.
Anzivine said she is also thankful to Dan Spring who asked local businesses if they would make a donation towards the purchase of the pumpkins. As a result, all of the pumpkins were donated to the program this year, allowing the organization to bring the price of the pumpkins back down to $10. In addition to Spring, others who donated funds for pumpkins included Dan Evans, Anne and David Ried, Databranch, Marcella Smith and Kellner LLC.
“We had lots of volunteers to move, bleach, paint and decorate again this year,” Anzivine added.
“We say it every year, but it is true — this is so much more than about a pumpkin. However, the pumpkin represents all the fighters, survivors and those that received their heavenly healing.”
Anzivine added, “Our service area is small, but the hearts of those in this area are huge.
“We are forever grateful for all our project has been blessed with. We will continue to live the legacy of our sister-in-law, which is Faith, Hope, Love and Compassion for others.”
The project was started by Anzivine to provide financial and emotional support to people with breast cancer in honor of her late sister-in-law, Laurie Anzivine Ogle, who passed away in 2007 from the disease.
On a final note, Anzivine said another reason the project is so important is because of the continued help it provides. In just the last month, almost 30 new breast cancer fighters from the area have signed up for help.