Olean and surrounding areas saw heavy rain Thursday afternoon and the region is expected to be hit with more stormy weather this evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for this afternoon and evening, warning of a cold front that will bring a strong thunderstorm with possible gusty winds.
The NWS forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms mainly before 5 p.m., and a possible thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Rainfall is expected to total between a quarter and a half of an inch.
As for tonight, the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms with new precipitation totaling between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
There were some torrential downpours in the city of Olean at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The approximately 15-minute downpour filled several city streets with water, including West State Street, but Olean Police Department officials said they had no reports of vehicles getting stuck in the water.
National Grid’s outage map does not show any power outages in the region as of 3 p.m.