Eric Haynoski was busy putting together a batting order and rounding out his pitching rotation for the upcoming season.
The first-year Bradford Area High School baseball coach was just about to finish his second week of practice with his team.
And then the news hit.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf last Friday announced that all schools would be closing for two weeks, at a minimum, and that effective immediately all extracurricular activities would be postponed as well.
That meant no more practices for Haynoski and his Bradford Owls. No more team building. No more games.
“I really was kind of speechless,” Haynoski admitted. “Honestly, we were given 45 minutes of notice before we had to meet with the team. Me personally, I was just at a loss for words. I knew what this season meant to the seniors and juniors. We had a great thing going.”
Once the initial shock wore off, Haynoski said he fully understood the decision and that Gov. Wolf’s directive was much bigger than the game of baseball.
“I think you have to do what’s best for the students and the community as a whole,” he said. “That’s most important. Obviously sports come second and I guess that’s basically where I’m at on it. I’m disappointed but I do understand the circumstances.”
Haynoski’s tenure as head coach was scheduled to begin next Wednesday with its season opener at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford against Brookville. Under the two-week ban, that game against the Raiders and a subsequent trip to Johnsonburg next Saturday are the only two games that have officially been postponed.
But with the virus still spreading around the country and teams needing at least a few days of practice before any game would take place, the likelihood that the season begins before mid-April — if at all — still seems like a longshot.
“I watch the news and I see what’s happening around town and around the country and it’s difficult,” Haynoski said.
“My wife and I have been asked to stay home from work during this time. All I can say is hopefully there will be a season. That’s the only way to look at it. Hopefully we’ll be back on the field in a couple weeks and playing baseball.”
Making things even tougher for Haynoski was talking to his six seniors — Caleb Nuzzo, James Yohe, Peyton Manion, Tyler Gigliotti, Matt Franz and Derek Sunafrank — about the possibility that they had played their last game. Two of those seniors, Franz and Sunafrank, came back to the team this season after a few years away.
“We have a great group of seniors and a great team as a whole,” Haynoski said. “I just told them to just stay sharp and spend time with family and then really just told them how unfortunate the circumstances are and to do what’s best for the community as a whole.”
Haynoski, who served as a volunteer assistant coach with the baseball program in the past, was hoping to turn around Bradford’s baseball fortunes after the team finished 5-14 a season ago.
Highlighting the Owls’ 19-game schedule this season was a scheduled game against Otto-Eldred May 9 in Erie at UPMC Park as well as non-league contests against the likes of Warren, Port Allegany and Kane.
But instead of looking ahead to those games or at the chance of making a run towards a .500 record, Haynoski instead has to focus on making sure his team doesn’t even meet as a group.
“I used (a phone app) to make sure that nobody was congregating as a group and I wanted to make certain that nobody was putting practices together,” he said. “Due to what’s going on with the virus I have to take that precaution, we have to be safe.”
For now, Haynoski can only offer guidance from afar and keep the faith that at some point his team — and those six seniors — will get to take the field again.
“I know from a couple of the parents that I’ve talked to that the kids are very upset because they were extremely excited about the year,” he said.
“This is just so rotten.”