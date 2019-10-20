Hastings seeking re-election in Cattaraugus County Legislature District 6

ALLEGANY — Barbara J. Hastings, former Cattaraugus County Public Health director, is seeking re-election to District 6 of the Cattaraugus County Legislature.
“I have been honored to represent the residents of our district,” Hastings said. “I am seeking re-election because I believe public service is incumbent on all of us. It is important to inspire the public to have conversations on issues as well as find viable solutions that reflect the views of residents. We all need to work together to continue progress without sacrificing the common good. Cattaraugus County is where we live, work and play. Let’s continue to make it even better.”
Hastings was born and raised in Cattaraugus County. She has lived in the town of Allegany for over 44 years with her husband David. They have six children and seven grandchildren.
She worked for the County for over 30 years, finishing her career as the Public Health director. She is a registered nurse with a master’s degree from D’Youville College. Her father, Maynard Timme was involved in politics for years and was a county legislator for 12 years.
Hastings has an extensive record of public service for several community nonprofits. She currently serves on the boards of Universal Primary Care and the Western New York Public Health Alliance and on the Jamestown Community College Board of Trustees.
Hastings said she believes her experiences, along with her firm grounding in this community, positions her well to continue this opportunity to represent the people of District 6.
“We have so much to be proud of in this beautiful, rural setting of Cattaraugus County,” she said. “My commitment is to continue to serve the citizens of our county by continuing to support: the lowest possible taxes, public safety efforts, infrastructure improvements (roads and bridges), broadband internet extension efforts, improved emergency services communication throughout the county, new economic development initiatives (while supporting our local businesses), improved and enforced county ethics policies, “Land Bank” projects (this funding helps to eliminate the housing blight within our county), and continue to support our innovative shared-services efforts.”
Hastings is vice-chair of the County Legislature’s Human Services committee and is a member of the Development and Agriculture and Strategic Planning committees. In addition she is a member of the Long Term Care Advisory Council, the Department of Aging Advisory Council, the Friends of the Pines Board, the CHA/CHIP Steering committee, the Heroin/Opioid Task Force and the Healthy Communities Coalition.
Hastings is endorsed by the Democratic Party and the Working Family Party. She is also endorsed by Laborer’s Local #621 and is proud to be endorsed by Eleanor’s Legacy.
“I am proud of our county, I care about our future and I have no hidden political ambitions or agendas. As my father used to say, There are representatives and there are politicians .... and there is a difference. I promise to continue to be a representative and not a politician,” Hastings said.
She is campaigning with Vergilio “Dick” Giardini, who is also running for re-election.
