JAMESTOWN — Dani Haskell tallied 30 points to guide the reigning New York State Class D champions Franklinville to a season opening 54-42 win over Maple Grove at the Southwestern Shootout on Friday afternoon.
“It’s really hard to play this time of year, no one is really ready, but it was nice to get a quality win against Maple Grove,” Franklinville coach Allan Dunlap said.
Franklinville’s Abby McCoy added 18 points and Abby Burrell finished with six points and 15 rebounds. Haskell and McCoy had three 3-pointers each.
Brie Hill led Maple Grove with 12 points.
NON-LEAGUE
BATH TOURNAMENT
Avoca/Prattsburgh 28, Andover 21
BATH — Lucia D’Arpino scored a team-high 12 points to lead Avoca/Prattsburgh past Andover in its season opener at the Bath Tournament.
Delaney Stowe added nine points while Colby Santillo, Kendra Pinckney and Lauryn Moore had two points. Alexis Weldy finished with one point.
No further information was given to the Times Herald.