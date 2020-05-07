For the third consecutive year, Franklinville’s Dani Haskell was a first team all-state performer in girls basketball.
After a record-breaking final high school season, Haskell was tabbed to the New York State Class C first team, the New York State Sports Writers Association announced on Wednesday.
Haskell’s team moved up to Class C this year after the Panthers won the state championship in 2019 and she was named Class D Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. She was the Big 30 Player of the Year for four consecutive years and made at least second team or better in four-straight years at the state level.
Haskell, bound for Division I Canisius College, averaged 31.3 points in her final season, breaking the Western New York girls basketball scoring record and finishing with 3,227 career points. She was also a first team All-Western New York selection (after winning the WNY Player of the Year award last season) and a finalist for Miss New York Basketball.
Franklinville senior classmates Abby McCoy and Abby Burrell both were All-Western New York honorable mentions, and McCoy made the state Class C sixth team after averaging 12.0 points.
Also in Class C among Big 30 schools, Portville senior Karly Welty (19.0 points) earned a fourth team Class C selection and an All-WNY honorable mention. She was joined on the fourth team by another CCAA East I star, Randolph junior Sydney Hvizdzak (24.3 points).
Cuba-Rushford senior Kate Howe (20.6 points), the Rebels’ all-time leading scorer, was an 11th team Class C selection. Bolivar-Richburg junior Aliyah Cole was a Class C honorable mention and Salamanca senior Nizhoni Kennedy was an All-WNY honorable mention.
In Class D, Whitesville freshman Vanessa Hall (21.7 points) earned a fifth team spot, while Fillmore senior Hannah Roeske (15.6 points) and Andover senior Emily Wahl (17.3 points) both made the seventh team. Fillmore sophomore Emma Cole was an honorable mention, as was Hinsdale senior Kaitlynn Roberson.
OLEAN HIGH senior Covi James, the Big 30 Boys Player of the Year, was a ninth team all-state selection in Class B, as announced on April 16. James averaged 19.9 points, leading the Huskies to a Section 6 Class B crossover title and also made the All-Western New York third team. Junior teammate Jason Brooks was an All-WNY honorable mention.
The Big 30 had two other Class B all-state players, as Wellsville senior Max Jusianiec made the 12th team and Allegany-Limestone senior Casey Curran made the 14th team (and all-WNY honorable mention). A-L senior Gus Napoleon was an all-state honorable mention.
Randolph senior Tyler Hind was the Class C Player of the Year, averaging 25.0 points and making the All-WNY second team. His teammates Kaleb Steward and Gabe McCoy both earned honorable mentions.
Salamanca junior Jarod White was a Class C honorable mention, while Genesee Valley seniors Cody Schneider and Evan Windus and junior Brock Ellsessor were all Class D honorable mentions.