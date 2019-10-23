BOLIVAR — It didn’t take long for the Harris sisters to build a lead on Tuesday night.
Madigan and McKinlee Harris each scored two goals to power No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg to a 4-1 triumph over No. 12 Perry in a Section 5 Class C-2 first round matchup.
McKinlee struck first just over a minute into the game, when she dribbled from her right foot to her left and beat the Perry goalkeeper from the top of the 18-yard box.
Then, in the 14th minute, Madigan capitalized from the edge of the box when the ball popped out to her after a scramble in front of the net. She beat the keeper to the far post from the left side of the field. Victoria Stuck was credited with the assist.
Seven minutes later, McKinlee got her second goal when she took a pass from Kelsey Pacer in front of the net, switched to her left foot like she did for her first, and buried a shot past the keeper.
Pacer finished with two assists on the night.
Madigan’s second goal came in the fourth minute of the second half, when she sent home a rebound after a shot from McKinlee was saved.
“They’ve really come into their own over the season,” B-R coach Mark Emery said of the Harris sisters. “You watch them and you’re happy for them because they’re a bundle of dynamite out there. They’re always after the ball with a ton of determination. It’s great stuff.”
Both freshmen, McKinlee now has racked up 16 goals on the season and Madigan has totaled 13 goals.
“We put the ball in the net when we needed to tonight,” Emery said. “We knew getting off to a quick start was important. I’d like to see our passing improve, but our finishing was there tonight.”
Emery also talked about how Stuck, a senior in her fourth season on varsity, has evolved as a player.
“She’s taken the role of the set-up person this year,” he said. “Last year, she scored the majority of our goals, but this is a great position for her to be in.”
Stuck has six goals and 16 assists this season.
The Wolverines dominated much of the pace of play, as they outshot Perry, 17-2.
Lily Jacques scored off a corner kick for Perry, as the Yellowjackets got one back in the 23rd minute of the second half.
Paige Taylor made two saves in goal for B-R while Abby Holderer made nine saves for Perry.
The Wolverines (12-3-2) will take on No. 4 Naples (12-3-1) in Thursday’s quarterfinal. The site of that game has not yet been announced. The Big Green defeated No. 13 Caledonia-Mumford, 4-2, in their first round game on Tuesday.
“It’s coming together at the right time and I think we have a tendency to play better in October,”
Emery said. “If we can keep our progression going, I don’t really care who we play.”
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS B2 FIRST ROUND Wayland-Cohocton 1, Wellsville 0
WELLSVILLE — After a scoreless opening 80 minutes, Julia Zastawrny tucked away a direct kick in the first overtime period to lead ninth-seeded Wayland-Cohocton.
The Eagles (8-8-1) will meet No. 1 Avon in the quarterfinals. Eighth-seeded Wellsville, which dropped a 2-1 decision to Way-Co during a season-opening tournament, ended the year at 8-7-1.