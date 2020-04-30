A potential breakout year for an Olean High graduate college baseball player was put on the shelf, along with every other spring sports athlete in the country.
Garrett Boldt played just six games in his junior year at St. Bonaventure after transferring from Niagara County Community College, but started to show his worth at the Division I level. Playing center field and hitting leadoff in six of the Bonnies’ seven games, Boldt had the team’s second-best on base percentage (.444) and flashed his speed going 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts.
“Garrett has all the physical tools,” Bona coach Larry Sudbrook said. “He’s a kid who runs like a deer, throws 90-plus from the outfield, he has good bat speed, he has a good approach at the plate.
“He didn’t get off to a great start batting average-wise, but he still had one of the two or three best on-base percentages on the team because he would take walks. He really doesn’t have a weakness on the field.”
Boldt posted his high OBP despite a slow hitting start, marking more walks (six) than hits (four). Subrook thinks there’s a natural adjustment period for junior college transfers, a luxury Boldt didn’t get due to the season’s abrupt ending due to COVID-19.
“He’s a kid that we think when he gets grounded and settled a little bit, there’s a major difference between Atlantic 10 baseball and junior college baseball, even though he played at a good junior college,” Sudrook said. “There’s a lot of days in the middle of the week and game twos and threes on the weekend that junior college guys are facing guys throwing 80, 81 and pretty much every game in the Atlantic 10, you’re going to see a guy that’s in the low-90s. So he has all the physical tools to adjust to that — we don’t see any reason he won’t — and we think he’s going to be a very good Atlantic 10 player for us.”
AT HIS third college since graduating from Olean in 2017 (he attended Division I Campbell as a freshman before transferring to NCCC in the spring), Boldt was thrilled to come home to Bonaventure. He commuted to school from home in Olean.
“It felt like I was just at home,” he said. “A lot of my high school coaches and friends, parents, they contacted me and my family and said they were so happy that I committed here so they can come down and watch me just like they did in high school. But just being in that atmosphere, at home — it’s nice to be home, see my family a lot more than past schools — but just overall I’m very happy with my decision and happy with the school and the coaches and the teammates I have. It’s just great.”
Even in a short season, Boldt felt the Bonnies had a special bond, comparing their camaraderie to high school.
“As soon as I got here, we all clicked,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be that close to that many guys that soon. As soon as I got there, I knew within a week, every single person on the team, I hung out with every single person on the team. The bond that we had was amazing.”
With the NCAA’s ruling to give spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the canceled season, seniors will get to return if they choose. Boldt said his Bona coaches offered him a spot to play his final two eligible years.
“IT WAS very surprising,” Boldt said of the canceled season. “I was not expecting the season to end like that, so soon. I knew something was going to happen but I didn’t expect the whole baseball program to shut down and all the schools and everything. It worried me because I really wanted to play my junior and senior year and I was worried about all the seniors that worked very hard. We had four seniors that just worked their (butts) off and pushed really hard and wanted that and I thought because this happened they were going to get their senior season passed through.
“Luckily (the NCAA) said that they can play (next year). It was crazy that everything happened so fast.”
BOLDT committed to play for the Olean Oilers this summer, but the Oilers since announced they would not play this season in the NYCBL. For now, he’s staying indoors most of the time and running for exercise.
“I’ve been running a lot,” he said. “I know in the past, my legs kind of got hurt because I didn’t have that strength down there. But I’ve been running a ton. All the weight rooms are closed, so I’ve just been doing push-ups and sit-ups every day.”
Once gyms can open again, Boldt plans to “hit the weight room even harder than I did,” to build up strength and speed. At Bona, he saw firsthand what weight room dedication can do for baseball players like teammates Brendyn Stillman and Tyler Kelder, who combined for 13 home runs and 26 RBI in seven games.
“Our whole team, they’re in the weight room every day, even when they’re not supposed to be,” Boldt said. “Like Stillman and Kelder, they’re two of the biggest power hitters I’ve ever seen. Their commitment to the weight room is unreal. As a team, we work our (butts) off and we push and I would’ve loved to see where we would have been at the end if our season didn’t get cut short, because we were all starting to click right as soon as it all shut down.”