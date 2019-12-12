If you ask Lintz Bliven, he’ll tell you he’s the luckiest coach in Allegany county.
Bliven, head coach of the Genesee Valley boys basketball team, will rely on a pair of senior forwards to lead the Jaguars through a difficult regular season schedule.
Cody Schneider and Evan Windus, both of whom stand at 6-foot-4 and were league all-stars a year ago, are in a position to wreak havoc on the rest of the conference.
“Any coach would be foolish not to (rely on them),” Bliven said. “It’s not often that you get one kid who loves basketball, does well in school and is a good kid all-around. Somehow, God gave me two of them.”
Schneider was named co-Most Valuable Player of Allegany County Division I last season, and made second team all-Big 30.
He averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists per game over the year, and also surpassed 1,000 career points.
Windus averaged 15.5 points and eight rebounds per game a year ago.
Bliven said that Schneider and Windus played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball throughout the offseason and traveled to Virginia for a national tournament, among other trips.
“They are best friends and do just about everything together,” Bliven said. “Everyone knows that our team goes where they take us.”
Aside from his two star forwards, Bliven is confident that he has the nucleus of last year’s 16-7 team back this season.
Trevor Clark, a 5foot-8 senior guard, is a shooter and has been playing with a good attitude, Bliven said.
Riley Gordon, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, and Brock Ellsessor, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, are also looking to make an impact for the Jaguars.
As a result of its deep roster, GV “beefed up” its schedule this year, as Bliven said, to get ready for a postseason run.
The Jaguars opened their season with Cattaraugus county powerhouse Allegany-Limestone last Tuesday, losing a heavyweight battle by a score of 73-64.
“If you take away the first quarter, we win that game,” Bliven said. “We’re growing as a team.”
Other tests for the Jaguars include a trip to North Rose-Wolcott, the second half of a home-and-home with perennial Livingston Conference power Perry, and entering the Prattsburgh tournament.
“We can’t play a schedule like this every year, but this year our guys will compete,” Bliven said. “This is the closest-knit team I’ve ever had. If I asked any of them to run through a brick wall, they’d do it.”
ALLEGANY County Division I rival Fillmore, which GV knocked out of sectionals last year, is under new leadership.
In his first year at the helm, Randy Crouch said he has gotten good leadership from his core of seniors.
Luke Cole, Will Valentine, Levi Webb and Tobias Webb will all play significant roles for the Eagles. The four are also team captains.
Crouch described Cole as a polished scorer. He plays point guard, despite being the tallest player on Fillmore’s roster.
Crouch said that what Fillmore may be lacking this year is a forward presence, which is a strength of several other top Allegany County teams.
“They all have one asset that we don’t have, and that’s post size,” Crouch said. “We are deep, and we’re hoping to play 10 guys every night and get up and down the floor instead of playing a half-court game like some of the other teams would like to.”
PERENNIAL Allegany County power Wellsville, which competes as an independent, is hoping to make another run after winning the Section 5 Class B2 championship last season.
The Lions return First Team Big 30 selection Max Jusianiec, who averaged 16 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season.
The 6-foot-6 guard/forward had 12 double-doubles last season and was named to the Class B2 all-tournament team.
Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said that outside of Jusianiec, the Lions don’t have a lot of varsity experience.
“We lost seven of our eight-man rotation,” Auman said. “Our young guys are filling in roles nicely, and that’s one of the things that has made our program flourish throughout the years.
“They may not be the most glorious roles, but everyone jumps on board, and having selfless kids is why we’ve been successful.”
Wellsville plays a loaded schedule once again this year, adding Cattaraugus County powers Olean and Allegany-Limestone to a slate that also features local rival Hornell and the always-loaded Elmira tournament.
“I’m excited for the group that we have and we’re excited to start a new chapter,” Auman said. “We know where the bar is set, and I’m optimistic that we can improve and be at that level once again.”
Following is a capsule look at the boys basketball teams in Allegany County:
ANDOVER
Coach: John Dougherty (8th year, 76-70)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 11-10; Romulus (L, 59-46, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
BELFAST
Coach: Joe Hennessy (3rd year, 35-11)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 18-7; Houghton (W, 71-43, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal), Elba (W, 44-40, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal), Prattsburgh (W, 60-55, Sec. 5 Class D2 final), Mount Morris (W, 55-42, Sec. 5 Class D state qualifier), Panama (L, 56-51, Class D Far West Regional)
Roster: Andrew Blocho (5-10, sr., G), Hunter Enders (5-5, sr., F/G), Carter Guilford (6-6, sr., F), Ethan Thresdell (5-11, sr., F), Jason Prozdowski (5-10, jr., G), Nick Ellison (5-9, jr., G), Chris Fuller (5-9, jr., G), Devon Harriger (5-10, jr., G), Chris Love (5-10, jr., G), Camdon Smith (5-8, jr., F/G), Stephen Struckman (6-4, jr., F), Steven Bucholtz (5-11, jr., F), Max Miller (6-0, so., F), Matt Weaver (5-10, so., G)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Jeff Margeson (2nd year, 5-16)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 5-16; Harley/Allendale/Columbia (L, 50-49, Sec. 5 Class C3 first round)
Roster: Riley Danaher (6-0, sr., G), Landon Danaher (5-11, so., G), Isaac Scott (6-3, sr., C), Jason Greeson (5-10, jr., G), Brayden Ellis (5-6, so., G), Wyatt Karnuth (6-0, so., G), Matthew Mitchell (5-10, so., F), Camdyn MacDonnell (6-1, so., C)
From the coach: “We lost six seniors last year, so we had to bring up some sophomores from the JV team. We will be led by third-year starter Riley Danaher and his younger brother, sophomore Landon Danaher.
“We will be looking to improve upon last year’s season with a more up-tempo style of basketball with a focus on the defensive side of the ball. We will have a younger team, but an extremely hard-working group of young men. Fundamentals will be key as the bench will be short, and a focus on keeping things simple will be the mantra this year.”
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Bryce Ryan (2nd year, 7-11)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 7-11; Geneseo (L, 60-55, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round)
Roster: Andrew Clement (5-10, sr., G), Grady McCumiskey (6-3, sr., C), Ethan Brooks (6-0, sr., G), Dan Emerson (6-1, sr., F), Joey Jablonski (5-11, sr., G), Alex Tylor (5-11, sr., F), Julius Korytkowski (6-0, sr., F), Hunter Williams (5-10, jr., F), Nate Burdick (6-2, jr., F), Trent Chamberlain (6-0, jr., G), Landon Wight (5-10, jr., G), Zack Eddy (5-8, jr., G), Brayden Lavery (5-10, so., G)
From the coach: “This year we will bring back a ton of production and experience. We bring back our two leading scorers and four of our top five leading scorers. This group is hungry. They worked incredibly hard over the summer to improve. We are going to take it a day at a time to get better and our seniors have shown incredible leadership.”
FILLMORE
Coach: Randy Crouch (1st year, 0-0)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 14-7; Genesee Valley (L, 76-56, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Dylan Valentine (6-0, jr., F/G), Luke Cole (6-4, sr., F/G), Levi Webb (5-10, sr., F/G), Isaiah Voss (5-11, jr., F/G), Hayden Rust (5-10, sr., G), Tobias Webb (5-10, sr., G), Colby Wolfer (5-9, jr., F), Aaron Buck (5-11, jr., F/G), Mason Cool (6-1, jr., F), Will Valentine (6-0, sr., F/G), Devon Oliver (5-10, jr., G), Kameron Mills (5-8, sr., C), Phil Hess (5-10, sr., F)
From the coach: “The key to our season will be our ability to dictate pace. We return most of our offense, but lost our best post defender, and, as a team, we lack interior size. What we are missing in height we will hopefully compensate for in depth, versatility and athleticism. We will be led by our five seniors, Luke Cole, Will Valentine, Phil Hess and the Webb twins.”
FRIENDSHIP
Coach: Mark Corso (1st year, 0-0)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 1-20; Houghton (L, 69-30, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Shawn Bliven Lewis (5-6, sr., G), Noah Boutwell (5-7, sr., G), Tristin Buddell (5-7, sr., G), Blake Hewitt (6-3, jr., F), Hill Russell (5-10, sr., F/G), Tyson Musselwhite (5-9, jr., F/G), Alex Smith (5-10, jr., F/G), Austin Musselwhite (5-9, sr., G), Aaron Cummins (6-4, sr., C), Micah Hosley (5-2, sr., C)
From the coach: “This year’s team has experience, good young players and is athletic. They are hard-working and want to learn. They will be exciting to watch and play up-tempo basketball.”
GENESEE VALLEY
Coach: Lintz Bliven (3rd year, 32-13)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 16-7; Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 85-48, Sec. 5 Class D1 first round), Fillmore (W, 76-65, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal), Avoca (L, 78-76, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinal)
Roster: Cody Schneider (6-4, sr., F), Evan Windus (6-4, sr., F), Trevor Clark (5-8, sr., G), Riley Vohs (5-8, sr., G), Jon Rizzo (5-7, sr., G), Brock Ellsessor (6-5, jr., F), Riley Gordon (5-10, jr., F), Keegan McKnight (5-10, jr., F), Cody Platt (6-0, jr., F), Christian Tuttle (5-8, jr., G)
From the coach: “We hope to be competitive this year. The kids love basketball and have been practicing hard. We lost three three starters from last year, so there will be some growing pains to start with.”
HOUGHTON
Coach: Phil Nelson (3rd year, 13-26)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 8-13; Friendship (W, 69-30, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round), Belfast (L, 71-43, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Ayo Banwo (5-9, sr., G, 11 points, 2 steals), Lee Murray (5-10, sr., G, 10 points, 4 rebounds), Aiden Feng (5-7, sr., G), Loik Makuza (6-7, jr., C/F), Reggie Tran (5-8, jr., F), Samuel Morah (6-4, jr., F), Hugo Huang (5-9, so., G), Chris Habecker (5-9, so., G) Malachi Degolyer (5-8, so., G), Gennaro Picco (5-8, fr., G)
From the coach: “This year’s team has great speed and athleticism. A combination of experienced and younger players make up the roster. Handling pressure and learning patience is the top priority. This season, I expect us to see leadership from my returners and significant development in all players.”
SCIO
Coach: Dillon McFall (4th year, 44-21)
League: Allegany County II
2018-19 record/postseason: 16-6; Honeoye (W, 56-55, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal), Mount Morris (L, 80-54, Sec. Class D1 semifinal)
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Raymie Auman (5th year, 62-30)
League: Independent
2018-19 record/postseason: 18-6; World of Inquiry (W, 70-62, Sec. 5 Class B2 quarterfinal), Attica (W, 58-40, Sec. 5 Class B2 semifinal), Wayland-Cohocton (W, 69-52, Sec. 5 Class B2 final), Greece Odyssey (L, 63-55, Sec. 5 Class B state qualifier)
Roster: Max Jusianiec (6-6, G/F), Tyler Sands (5-10, G), Sam Schmidt (6-0, G), Eli Schmidt (5-11, G), Liam McKinley (5-10, G), Ettore Orioli (5-10, G), Logan Dunbar (6-2, F), Noah Chaffee (6-1, F), Aidan Hart (6-2, F), Brayden Delahunt (6-5, F), Nathan Jefferds (5-10, G), Tim Jones (6-3, F)
WHITESVILLE
Coach: Scott Bledsoe (2nd year, 1-19)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 1-19; Bradford (L, 62-23, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Robert Whitesell (5-7, sr., G, 5 points), Chris Gullett (5-10, jr., G, 7.6 points), Jesse Pensyl (5-7, jr., G, 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds), Colby Gaines (5-11, jr., F/C, 4.1 points, 4.1 rebounds), Brendal Jackson (5-6, jr., g), Dylan Acor (5-9, so. C/F), Troy Cogar (5-10, so., C/F), CJ Estep (5-5, fr., G)
From the coach: “We bring back four of starters and two reserves from last year. Our experience as a very young team last year will have us much more prepared. For this season, we will have to rely on good guard play as there isn’t one player on our team that is 6-foot or taller. With our lack of size, the key to our success will be how well we box out and rebound the basketball. If we can commit as a team to rebounding and defense, we can improve on our record from last season.”