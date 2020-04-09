EMPORIUM, Pa. — When it was all said and done, this year’s Cameron County boys basketball team had a season that ranks among the best in program history.
The Red Raiders (21-6) racked up their first 20-win season since 2014-15, made their first District 9 championship appearance since that year and won a PIAA state playoff contest for just the third time in program history.
“It was an extremely satisfying year from a lot of different perspectives,” coach Mark Guido said. “The kids created so many memories to look back on. They’ll never forget this … I also think it’s a good tribute to some really good seniors for us that got to go out on a good note.”
At the forefront of that class was Big 30 Second Team all-star Dino Brown, who averaged a team-high 17 points per game this season. Joining Brown on the Second Team was teammate Caden Beldin, a junior forward who averaged 16 points and nine rebounds per game.
“IT WAS priceless,” Guido said of the duo’s reliability. “They came into games with that mindset that they’re going to do whatever it takes to win. If that means they take charges, block shots or pass the ball because they aren’t shooting well, they understand that winning is the most important thing, and not necessarily individual goals.”
What made this Cameron County team that much tougher to beat this year, though, was a supporting cast that featured plenty of skill and depth. Forward Hayden Brown averaged nine points and five rebounds while guard Dylan Guisto supplied eight points per game. In addition, the Red Raiders picked up critical contributions at various moments from guards Cam Harrier, Matthew Swartz, Jon Good and Cam Allison, plus forward Gavin Morton.
That combination of high-end skill plus depth was apparent in summer workouts, according to Guido, and only flourished as the season went on.
“Over the summer, with some of the things we did, I could see the talent was there, and as we meshed throughout the year, you could see things building,” Guido said. “Just like any team, you hit that midseason lull once in a while and we did, but we tried really hard to peak at the right time and I thought we did that this year and peaked in the postseason. I thought that’s when we were playing our best basketball.”
THAT LULL was a three-game skid from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 during which the Red Raiders went 1-2 with losses to Brockway and Smethport in games they were viewed as the favorite.
But it may have been to their benefit to hit that slide then, as Cameron County responded in its next game with a 40-35 upset of Coudersport. It marked the first time since 2015 that any North Tier League team had knocked off the Falcons, and it became the first of six consecutive wins — a streak that lasted until Cameron County fell to Elk Catholic in the D9 Class A championship game.
By then, though, the Red Raiders had plenty of momentum as they entered the PIAA state playoffs.
“It was definitely a wake-up call, because we were sleepwalking, coaches included. And we were dropping some games,” Guido said. “Those teams beat us, and there’s no taking away from that. But as the season progresses, it’s about the quality of work we do, not the quantity. We started working smarter and got better at quite a few things defensively and offensively. It was definitely a wake-up call.”
WITH THEIR confidence and momentum high, the Red Raiders dismantled Williamsburg 61-38 in the first round of the PIAAs. It was the fourth state win in program history.
A game later, Cameron County stood just seconds away from reaching the Elite 8 before a Bishop Canevin layup off of an inbound play ended CCHS’s season with a heartbreaking 40-39 loss.
“Give me that 6.7 seconds back, and we’re still sitting at home (because of COVID-19), but at least we’re in the Elite 8,” Guido said.
Still, as gut wrenching as the loss was, the Red Raiders have plenty to build on from the experience. Cameron County does lose Dino Brown — whom Guido said will be “hard to replace” — among others, but brings back Beldin, Hayden Brown, Guisto and more for the 2020-2021 campaign.
Guisto, who will be a senior, will likely be joined in a young backcourt by Cam Allison, among others. Allison picked up valuable varsity experience for the Red Raiders this season, and is one of the players Guido will count on to step forward.
With Beldin and Hayden Brown in the frontcourt, playmakers still abound.
“(Guisto’s) leadership will be huge next year, and obviously Caden will be huge for us and Hayden will be, too. We’ll have three guys back that will be very strong,” Guido said. “I look for (Allison) to step up if he’s willing to put the work in, and we’ll have to look for some other guys — we’ll have to find roles and players in the summertime, and we will. There are kids there (from varsity) and kids from JV, which had a great year. We’re not sitting in a bad spot.”