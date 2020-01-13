Some observations from a packed sports weekend in the Southern Tier: home games for the St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s basketball teams and four NFL divisional playoff matchups:
SATURDAY
Bona men 64, Fordham 44Remember the Bonnies’ cringe-worthy 1-4 start that left the SBU faithful in an early stage of apoplexy?
Yeah, well, that shaky beginning is so far in the rear-view mirror that it’s almost hard to recall. Since those first five games, the Bonnies have gone 10-1 to improve to 11-5.
More compelling, they’re 3-0 in the Atlantic 10, tied for second with Dayton, a half-game behind Duquesne (4-0).
And, of those St. Bonaventure defeats, three were by five points or fewer. Not bad for a team with one senior (Amadi Ikpeze), a junior (Matt Johnson), six sophomores and four freshmen.
And perhaps the second-most impressive stat for Bona this season is that over 90 percent of its scoring has come from freshmen or sophomores. That ranks second in the country only to the University of South Carolina-Upstate whose players from those two classes have contributed 95 percent of the Spartans scoring.
All of this has been accomplished by the Bonnies who are in a stretch of playing only one game out of eight at the Reilly Center over a span of 38 days. Still to come are a quasi-home game against UMass at Rochester Wednesday and brutal back-to-back visits to Virginia Commonwealth (Saturday) and Dayton (Jan. 22) before a return to the RC.
49ers 27, Vikings 10
To be candid, this game was a drag, San Francisco proving that its 7-point favored status wasn’t as overstated as it appeared.
In fact, the most compelling part of the game came when NBC announcers Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth talked about “what a difference a foot makes.”
Their reference was to the last play by the Seahawks against the 49ers in the season finale at Seattle, which San Francisco won, 26-21. On fourth down, quarterback Russell Wilson threw to tight end Jacob Hollister who was stopped a foot short of the goalline.
Thus, the 49ers claimed the NFC West, a first-round bye, and homefield throughout the playoffs while the Seahawks became the conference’s fifth seed and had to play a wild-card game in Philadelphia. As a result, Green Bay defaulted into the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye while New Orleans lost its bye and had to host a wild-card round game.
Seattle beat the Eagles on the road while Minnesota stunned the Saints in overtime at the Superdome in a game the Saints wouldn’t have had to play … all because Hollister came up a foot short.
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Does anybody know a bettor who had Baltimore +17?
The NFL’s best team in the regular season in both record (13-3) and scoring (33 points per game) was defrocked on national television — at its home field — in a game that wasn’t as close as the score.
The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had appeared to be the NFL’s next big thing before the playoffs where they were 9 ½-point favorites, wasted their bye week in embarrassing fashion.
And, suddenly, the Titans are a team nobody wants to play.
This is not the one Buffalo beat, 14-7, in early October at Nashville dropping Tennessee to 2-3 … which a week later fell to 2-4. After that, the Titans closed the regular season going 7-3, making the playoffs in the finale at Houston then beating both the Patriots and Ravens on the road in the postseason to make the AFC Championship Game.
SUNDAY
Bona women 62, George Mason 47It hasn’t been the best start to the season for SBU coach Jesse Fleming, but on this day he had something to savor. His Bonnies were 3-12 coming in, 0-2 in the Atlantic 10, and riding a four-game losing streak. Then they proceeded to ruin the Patriots’ day, never trailing after Emily Calabrese’s buzzer-beating bucket at the end of the first quarter.
The loss dropped George Mason to 7-9, 1-2 while the Bonnies got their first A-10 victory before a crowd of 348 who saw Fleming’s team go from a tie for 13th to a tie for ninth in the conference.
Chiefs 51, Texans 31
Nineteen minutes into the game it appeared that Andy Reid’s dubious playoff record was about to add another one-and-done. Kansas City was down 24-0 and Reid, who has made the postseason 15 times in his 21-year career, seemed set for his sixth first-game exit in the last eight appearances.
Instead, the Chiefs scored four touchdowns in barely nine minutes to take the lead … BEFORE HALFTIME. And quarterback Pat Mahomes led KC to TDs on a numbing a seventh straight possessions, an NFL playoff record. In the process, the Chiefs went from a 24-point deficit to a 20-point win, another league postseason first.
Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Happily, the weekend’s fourth playoff game was the most competitive, but it took a rally by Seattle, which trailed by 18 in the second half, to do it.
But the Seahawks forced Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to display his Hall of Fame credentials to complete two pressure-packed third-down throws late in the fourth quarter to keep Seattle QB Russell Wilson — who had already produced three second-half touchdowns — from getting one more possession in an attempt to pull out a victory.
Now we know that either Tennessee or Kansas City will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV at Miami against the NFC winner, either San Francisco or Green Bay.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)