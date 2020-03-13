Great Valley Town Board preparing for spring projects

GREAT VALLEY — As the snow melts and temperatures rise, the Great Valley Town Hall is making plans for spring projects.
The board discussed going out to bid for mowing the various town properties. After years of separating the cemeteries from the other sites, the board bid everything together for one company to do in 2019, something the board said they’d like to do again this year.
“The vendors did their bidding accordingly so that one ended up being really high because no one wanted it, being the cemeteries,” said board member Becky Kruszynski. “So we put them altogether last year.”
The mowing contract would be for the town hall on Route 219, the memorial park at the corner of Route 98 and County Road 18 and the four town cemeteries, but mowing the Kill Buck park grounds may also be included.
“If the Kill Buck grounds start being used for athletics, consideration may have to be addressed,” said Town Supervisor Dan Brown.
Also at Kill Buck, the board approved having Brown get bids for renovations at the Kill Buck Memorial Pavilion to remove the old kitchen area to put in a small stage and remodeling another section at the pavilion into a new kitchen.
“We want a three-bay sink with a counter, cupboards and heavy electric plugs because everyone is using crockpots and everyone else down there,” he said.
Brown said because the current kitchen is nearly unusable and would not meeting county health codes, building a new kitchen for organizations to use during sporting events or large events to use during parties would be better.
“To be maintained down there, it has to be simple,” he added. “Right now, the water in that building is not simple, and nobody uses the water in there anyway.”
Board member Lori Finch said she wants to make sure a counter and window are still there for people to sell snacks out of.
The board is also planning on having the town hall painted this year after an initial discussion last April. Brown said town received funding for about $60,000 that would be used for the paint job.
The town is also planning on replacing some garage doors at the town’s highway department barn, at the request of Highway Superintendent Jack Harrington.
Also at the town hall, preparation for building a basketball court on the grounds are moving forward as the board authorized going to bid for the blacktop portion of the court.
The meeting was held in memory of Robert Williams, a life-long town resident who passed away Sunday, March 8.
