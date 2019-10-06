Grand Parade to be highlight of Falling Leaves Festival

The Grand Parade will make its way down Main Street in Salamanca today at 1 p.m., the highlight of the annual Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival.

SALAMANCA — The big finale of the Falling Leaves Festival should be music to the ears of everyone who attends the Grand Parade Sunday afternoon.

This year’s parade will step off promptly at 1 p.m. from the assembly area located at Main and Atlantic streets on Sunday.

“It will proceed down Main Street to Broad Street. The reviewing stand and our announcer will be in front of Jefferson Street Park,” said Donna Raahauge, parade organizer. “The parade continues on Broad Street ending at Triangle Park.”

The parade this year will have five musical units: the Marilla Fireman’s Band, the Northcoast Brass Company from Erie, Pa., 23 Skidoo from Hamburg, The Hitmen from Rochester and the Downbeat Percussion.

“In addition, we are planning to have a percussion group from Seneca Elementary School,” Raahauge said. “After the parade, three of the bands will be playing under the tent, so make sure you stay for this presentation.”

Currently, the parade line-up is ahead of last year for the number of units participating.

“We always have room for more,” Raahauge said. “If you have a classic car, we’d love to have it in the parade.”

Among this year’s highlights include The Hitmen with their unique showmanship, Downbeat Percussion as the official drumline for the Buffalo Bills and the Salamanca Exempt Volunteer Fire Department’s 1948 Pumper Fire Truck, its first time in the parade.

“The challenges come when we sit down to put together the actual parade line up,” Raahauge said. “We need to line-up the units so that we can showcase each unit and not have one over-shadow another.”

Raahauge said her husband does a lot of the heavy lifting on the day of the parade, making signs for the units that have to be put out before they show up.

“A copy of the site map and the line-up list are emailed to all the participants 2-3 days before the parade,” she said. “But everything is tentative until the parade steps off at 1 p.m.”

Raahauge said the festival and parade are one of the enduring traditions in Salamanca, bringing together the community, Seneca Nation and schools together for one big celebration.

“The parade showcases what makes us unique and all the activities and groups we have for our community members to be involved in,” she added.

Participating Units:

American Legion Post 535 Honor Guard

VFW Auxiliary Post 5296/American Legion Auxiliary

Legion Riders

Salamanca Dance Center

Salamanca Rail Museum

Salamanca/Little Valley Lion’s Club

Cattaraugus Community Action

Marilla Firemen’s Band

The Hitmen

Northcoast Brass Co.

Downbeat Percussion

Swan Street Florist

Salamanca Saber Football organization

Salamanca Sabers Cheerleaders

McKean County Roadrunners

Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby

SNI Marshall’s Car

American Legion Iroquois Post 1587

SNI Department of Aging

SNI Emergency Management Department

SNI Marshall’s Dunk Tank

23 Skidoo

Gowanda Shriners

Salamanca Exempt Volunteer Fire Dept. 1948 Fire Truck

Salamanca Fire Dept.

Red Radio Flyer Car

Sam’s Pet Salon – Cattaraugus

Alexa Reed with her Go Kart

SCSD Transportation Dept. – School Bus

SHS Key Club

Seneca Elementary Percussion

SHS JV/Varsity Football players

SHS JV/Varsity Cheerleaders

WGWE

Catt. Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Equinox Riders

Katie the Snow Plow

Salamanca Warriors Football Pee Wee, Midget, Flag

Salamanca Warriors Cheerleaders

Mike Maybee’s 1974 Chevy Nova Muscle Car

