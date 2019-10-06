Grand Parade to be highlight of Falling Leaves Festival

SALAMANCA — The big finale of the Falling Leaves Festival should be music to the ears of everyone who attends the Grand Parade Sunday afternoon.
This year’s parade will step off promptly at 1 p.m. from the assembly area located at Main and Atlantic streets on Sunday.
“It will proceed down Main Street to Broad Street. The reviewing stand and our announcer will be in front of Jefferson Street Park,” said Donna Raahauge, parade organizer. “The parade continues on Broad Street ending at Triangle Park.”
The parade this year will have five musical units: the Marilla Fireman’s Band, the Northcoast Brass Company from Erie, Pa., 23 Skidoo from Hamburg, The Hitmen from Rochester and the Downbeat Percussion.
“In addition, we are planning to have a percussion group from Seneca Elementary School,” Raahauge said. “After the parade, three of the bands will be playing under the tent, so make sure you stay for this presentation.”
Currently, the parade line-up is ahead of last year for the number of units participating.
“We always have room for more,” Raahauge said. “If you have a classic car, we’d love to have it in the parade.”
Among this year’s highlights include The Hitmen with their unique showmanship, Downbeat Percussion as the official drumline for the Buffalo Bills and the Salamanca Exempt Volunteer Fire Department’s 1948 Pumper Fire Truck, its first time in the parade.
“The challenges come when we sit down to put together the actual parade line up,” Raahauge said. “We need to line-up the units so that we can showcase each unit and not have one over-shadow another.”
Raahauge said her husband does a lot of the heavy lifting on the day of the parade, making signs for the units that have to be put out before they show up.
“A copy of the site map and the line-up list are emailed to all the participants 2-3 days before the parade,” she said. “But everything is tentative until the parade steps off at 1 p.m.”
Raahauge said the festival and parade are one of the enduring traditions in Salamanca, bringing together the community, Seneca Nation and schools together for one big celebration.
“The parade showcases what makes us unique and all the activities and groups we have for our community members to be involved in,” she added.
Participating Units:
American Legion Post 535 Honor Guard
VFW Auxiliary Post 5296/American Legion Auxiliary
Legion Riders
Salamanca Dance Center
Salamanca Rail Museum
Salamanca/Little Valley Lion’s Club
Cattaraugus Community Action
Marilla Firemen’s Band
The Hitmen
Northcoast Brass Co.
Downbeat Percussion
Swan Street Florist
Salamanca Saber Football organization
Salamanca Sabers Cheerleaders
McKean County Roadrunners
Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby
SNI Marshall’s Car
American Legion Iroquois Post 1587
SNI Department of Aging
SNI Emergency Management Department
SNI Marshall’s Dunk Tank
23 Skidoo
Gowanda Shriners
Salamanca Exempt Volunteer Fire Dept. 1948 Fire Truck
Salamanca Fire Dept.
Red Radio Flyer Car
Sam’s Pet Salon – Cattaraugus
Alexa Reed with her Go Kart
SCSD Transportation Dept. – School Bus
SHS Key Club
Seneca Elementary Percussion
SHS JV/Varsity Football players
SHS JV/Varsity Cheerleaders
WGWE
Catt. Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Equinox Riders
Katie the Snow Plow
Salamanca Warriors Football Pee Wee, Midget, Flag
Salamanca Warriors Cheerleaders
Mike Maybee’s 1974 Chevy Nova Muscle Car