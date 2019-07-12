ALLEGANY — Authorities say they found more than 30 grams of crack cocaine in a village of Allegany home early Thursday morning.
Numerous agencies executed a search warrant at 12:05 a.m. on 67 N. Third St., reportedly yielding 36 grams of crack cocaine, as well as scales and packaging.
A total of four people were arrested, including two people who live at the home and two Buffalo residents. Those charged were Scott R. Hirlman, 47, and Angela M. Rogers, 29, both of 67 N. Third St., and Telina L. Swindle, 22, of 378 Davidson Ave., Buffalo, and Keandre R. Woodard, 25, of 77 Stewart St., Buffalo.
All four were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. They were transported to Allegany Village Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in Little Valley.
The search was the result of a joint investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting in the search warrant execution were the sheriff’s office Special Response Team, the Olean Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the Allegany Police Department and New York State Police.