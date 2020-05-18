Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday during his daily coronavirus update news conference that Western New York will begin Phase One of reopening on Tuesday after meeting the state’s requirements.
Cuomo said he’s been encouraging major professional sports teams to start planning for their own reopenings. So how soon can the Buffalo Bills open their facility back up?
Currently the Bills have no plans to reopen as they fall within the parameters of Phase Four of the plan: arts/entertainment/recreation.
Cuomo’s guide to reopening New York states: “Each region will reopen businesses in phases, with at least two weeks in between each phase.” That would put the earliest possible reopen date at June 30, almost a full month before the Bills would begin training camp for the 2020 season.
If Bills coaches and staff are able to return to the facility at the end of June, the next question becomes what will training camp look like if it’s able to happen on schedule?
Usually the Bills hold camp in Pittsford on the campus of St. John Fisher College. But with the expectation that games will be played without fans, or at least with a cap on the number, it’s likely the Bills will have to alter their training camp setup. Cuomo said that teams should start the process to get back to playing games, even without fans in the stands.
“If they can economically have games with no fans, and the numbers work (and) the economics work for them — because the TV revenue is enough without the fan revenue — I say great. Come back,” Cuomo said. “That’s a sport by sport determination. Some sports actually rely more on the TV income than the stadium/arena income.
“If they can make the numbers work ... the state will work with you. Government rules right now can stop a team from coming back — what’s essential, what’s not essential? The state will work with them to come back. Can you do football without fans?”
According to a September 2019 Investopedia article, “more than 50% of the league’s revenue came from TV deals in 2015,” a year when the league made about $12 billion. The NFL can begin without fans and, as Cuomo said Monday, the normalcy of packed stadiums can return when it’s safe.
“When we can fill a stadium again, we’ll fill a stadium,” he said. “But why wait until you can fill a stadium before you start to bring the team back? If you can televise it in the meantime, then great. It’s not as good as going to a game or going to a bar and watching the game, but people who are home, if you have a chance to watch sports. I mean, I’m watching the reruns right now of the old classic games. That’s fun, but I’d rather watch current sports on TV — if it works.”
Cuomo called the Bills the one true New York Football team last year.
He attended an October game at New Era Field and even joined an Upstate NY bar in November to watch a Bills game with some fans. Cuomo, like the rest of Bills Mafia, is charged up about the Bills in 2020.
“Personal disclosure, I want to watch the Buffalo Bills but I’m still objective,” Cuomo said. “I’m acting as governor — there’s no personal agenda here. (But) yes, I do want to watch the Bills.”