It’s become an almost annual question for National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell at his pre-Super Bowl press conference.
“Does the NFL want a new stadium in Buffalo?”
In the recent past, Goodell, point-man for the league owners’ push for ever-increasing revenues, was a strong advocate of New Era Field (nee Ralph Wilson Stadium) being replaced.
But at last Wednesday’s meeting with the media, he softened that position.
Goodell admitted, “A stadium that is going to be competitive with other stadiums around the league is going to be important ... and I think everyone (in Buffalo) is committed to that, whether it’s a new significant renovation or whether it’s a completely new facility in a new location.”
Owners Terry and Kim Pegula commissioned a privately-funded stadium study that has now been completed with over 30,000 people surveyed, though the results won’t be made public.
THE BILLS’ lease of New Era Field expires after the 2022 campaign but, significantly, the opt-out figure of $400 million for the first seven years of the 10-season lease has dropped to $29 million for the final three. However, last week the team announced, via letter to the county executive, that it would honor the agreement through its conclusion.
Understandably, the Pegulas, who also own the Sabres, would likely oppose a new facility. Little, if any, significant funding would come from either New York State or Erie County and the Bills’ owners have made it clear they aren’t about to finance a new stadium by themselves.
There’s also the issue of where to put it.
Dreamers, who are totally comfortable spending other people’s money, maintain a downtown dome is “the only option” (pause here to hold your sides from laughing). Exorbitant cost aside there are a few other issues. The main highway access would be I-190 which would look more like a parking lot on game day. Route 5? Please. Then, of course, there’s parking needed for between 60,000 and 70,000 fans and the subsequent major impact on tailgating, if it’s allowed at all.
And, oh yeah, why not put a new stadium even closer to Lake Erie to make it more accessible to those November and December lake-effect squalls. What could possibly go wrong?
Some have suggested putting the new facility in Lackawanna or heading eastward toward Batavia to better serve the fan-base in Rochester, while still relatively close to Buffalo.
The reality is, though, Orchard Park is an ideal compromise location from all directions. To be sure, road access directly around the stadium can occasionally be problematic on game day, but the Thruway and Route 219 get fans reasonably close and tailgating is helpful in that it extends arrival time. Rarely is there a monster traffic jam.
BUT THERE’S one other factor.
Do you hear many Bills fans calling for a new facility?
Oh, there are some who would love a modern stadium, but most of the ones I encounter aren’t disappointed with New Era Field and are of the mind that major upgrades would more than suffice.
Of course, the majority of Buffalo fans are thinking with their wallets.
Bills’ ticket prices are the lowest in the NFL — by nearly $3 per seat — and, comparatively, parking is a bargain.
Currently, over half the NFL — 17 of 32 teams — require personal seat licenses (PSLs) which are paid for the “privilege” of buying season tickets. Buffalo isn’t among them.
PSLs and exorbitant luxury box fees are common in cosmopolitan cities with NFL franchises, but that won’t float in Western New York or the Southern Tier. Both are integral parts of new stadiums which is why it’s likely the Pegulas’ survey concluded the ticket-buying public has no desire for a new stadium which would severely impact what it pays to go to games.
AND WHILE I’m just speculating, it occurs to me that Goodell, born and raised in Jamestown, empathizes with the loyalty of Buffalo fans. This franchise had a 17-year playoff drought yet attendance was barely affected … nearly filling the stadium game-after-game. This is a rare fan-base, the envy of rich franchises such as Dallas, New England and newly-added Las Vegas where many in the crowd are there merely because “it’s the place to be.”
At its heart, the NFL exists because of a game … football, not the structure where it’s played, the amenities or the off-field inducements.
Hopefully, Goodell realizes that Buffalo is a throw-back franchise with a fan-base to match and that’s worth saving, even as most of the league caters to corporations, one-percenters and celebrities.
That’s why Bills fans should take solace from his contention that “a new significant renovation” at New Era Field might just be an acceptable solution.
Indeed, for the team to stay here, it might be the only one.
