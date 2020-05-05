ST. BONAVENTURE — Kyle Lofton was robbed.
Not by the Atlantic 10 and its coaches; the St. Bonaventure point guard took his rightful place on the All-Conference First Team nearly two months ago.
Rather, he — along with so many others in the aftermath of that infamous March 12 afternoon — was overshadowed by the one thing that could bring his entire sport to a stunningly somber end: The COVID-19 pandemic.
Lofton earned his all-league citation less than 48 hours before the college hoops campaign was cut short, limiting the window for which that accomplishment could truly resonate. He was denied an initial encore in the Barclays Center spotlight, where he’d made the All-Tournament Team the year before.
He was never given the sophomore send-off he probably deserved.
Until now.
BONA COACH Mark Schmidt was recently asked about his top player, who, this season, led the nation in minutes played (38.4) while finishing 20th in assists (6.0).
The 13th-year coach made it clear: Bona has had a long line of tremendous point guards over the years, a group that includes All-Time Team selections Tim Winn, Marques Green and Jaylen Adams. Lofton, in his opinion, is on his way to joining that club … if he’s not already there.
“This may make people sick, but he’s our Tom Brady — even though Brady’s with Tampa Bay and I’ve really forgotten who he is now,” said Schmidt, a noted Patriots fan, with a laugh. “He runs the show, he’s the quarterback, he’s the one that gives all of our guys confidence, he gives me confidence.
“We have a lot of competitive guys on our team, but there’s no guy more competitive than he is. Sometimes he doesn’t show it, but he doesn’t want to lose … even in dice. He’s just that type of kid. We’ve had really good guards throughout the years at Bonaventure — in particular, in the years that I’ve been here — and he’s right up there with all of them.”
The Hillside, N.J., native has two more years to expand on a career in which he’s already earned an All-Rookie Team nod and become the 13th player in program history to make the A-10’s First Team.
AT HIS current pace, Lofton, who’s already tallied 928 points, would finish sixth in Bona annals in scoring (1,856 points) — second among guards behind Adams. If he can come close to reproducing his 186 assists from this year over the next two, he’d surpass Green (657 assists) as the all-time leader in that category.
That’s to say nothing of what he might help the Bonnies achieve from a team standpoint in both his junior and senior years.
The seeds for this kind of career — this almost seamless passing of the baton from Adams to Lofton — were sewn within the first week of his freshman fall semester, Schmidt noted.
“When he comes in as a freshman, he comes to summer school for one session and goes home and then we come back, end of August, and we have our team meeting,” he said. “We vote for captains, and I don’t have any say in it.
“He’s a freshman and he’s been on campus for like five days, and he was voted captain … and there were juniors and seniors that didn’t get any votes. I think he got nine votes, and that’s unheard of as a freshman. But that just tells you his leadership skills and how much those guys on this team respect him. They saw it right away — his competitiveness, his unselfishness.”
Schmidt added: “He’s a special player. He has a chance to make a lot of money in this game.”
WHILE HIS numbers from Year 1 to 2, on the surface, remained largely similar, the 6-foot-3 guard did make a couple of significant strides as a sophomore.
Lofton jumped from averaging 3.7 assists as a freshman to a league-leading six in 2019-20. He improved on perhaps his biggest flaw, going from a 33 percent clip from 3-point range to 33.6 (for this season) and 41 percent in conference play (25-of-61, No. 7 in the A-10).
He’s the Bonnies’ best perimeter defender.
And Schmidt expects his point guard to only get better as he reaches upperclassmen status.
“I think he’s going to take his game to another level,” he maintained. “He’s one of those guys where you challenge him. His freshman year, he wasn’t a great 3-point shooter. We have our exit interviews after the season; we tell him, these are the things we think you need to work on, and he takes that to heart.
“He’s our leader. We wouldn’t be where we’re at without him.”
Of the astonishing amount of minutes Lofton has logged, Schmidt quipped: “People always ask me, why don’t you ever take him out? Well, (Patriots coach Bill) Belichick never takes out Brady, even when they’re up 40 against the Jets.
“I always joke around — when you’re 18 years old and you get a timeout every four minutes, you should never be tired. I always tell the guys, you can rest when you’re dead … and we’re not dead yet.”