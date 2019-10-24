DUNKIRK — Chloe Barrett tallied a goal and two assists leading No. 6 seed Silver Creek to a come from behind 3-2 win against No. 11 seed Franklinville to advance to the Class C quarterfinals.
“We played them earlier this season and lost 5-1 and today we held the lead going into halftime,” Franklinville coach Amanda Urmson said. “I know that we lost but it was the best game we played all season. It’s a bittersweet way to end the season.”
Franklinville’s Abby McCoy put the Panthers up 1-0 at halftime after collecting a pass in the 28th minute from Kaylie Farrington and sneaking it past the goalkeeper.
Silver Creek (10-7) came out of the break strong with three goals in 16 minutes coming from Jaylah Cossin, Kylie Procknal and Barrett.
The Panthers (3-12-2) pulled within one with four minutes remaining in regulation with an Emily Bigler goal from a Gabby Milligan pass.
In net, Franklinville goalie Abby Burrell pushed away 14 shots. Silver Creek’s goalkeeper Alina Neadle made six saves.
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFSCLASS C FIRST ROUND
Frew sburg 2, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
FREWSBURG — No. 5 seed Frewsburg scored a goal in each half to earn a win against Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-13) and to advance to the quarterfinals.
Ashlyn Samuelson scored the first goal for the Bears off a pass from Nora Edwards in the 23rd minute of the first half. Alexandra Hultberg doubled by scoring in the 19th minute of the second half after collecting a pass from Rachael Kerhli.
Frewsburg (12-4-1) goalkeeper Madison Voty made two saves to preserve the shutout.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS C1 FIRST ROUND Byron-Bergen 8, Cuba-Rushford 0
BERGEN — Miriam Tardy scored four goals and had two assists for Bryon-Bergen (14-2-1) in a rout over Cuba-Rushford to advance to the sectional quarterfinals.
Julianna Amesbury notched two goals while Kendall Pocock and Kelsey Fuller each chipped in one.
Cuba-Rushford (3-14) goalkeeper Tara Duvall was forced to make 19 saves.
CLASS D1 FIRST ROUND
Jasp er-Troupsburg 4, Genesee Valley 1
BELMONT — No. 9 seed Jasper-Troupsburg (4-13) tallied four goals against Genesee Valley (7-10) to advance to the Class D1 quarterfinals.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND Prat
tsburgh 3, Belfast 1, OTBELFAST — With a two-player disadvantage, eighth-seeded Belfast took ninth-seeded Prattsburgh to overtime before seeing its season end in heartbreaking fashion.
Arianna Fiera put Prattsburgh (2-14-1) on the board late in the first half, but Belfast (2-15) was able to even the score in the middle of the second half, as Alecia Borden scored her third goal of the season off of a penalty kick.
In overtime, however, Prattsburgh stuck the dagger in the Bulldogs. Twice. In the first ten minutes of overtime, Brooke Stranton and Shannon Elwart combined to finish off the short-handed Bulldogs.
Scio 1, Lima Christian 0SCIO — Lima Christian and Scio have had no shortage of exciting games this season. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the two teams had played twice, with Scio winning both by three goals combined. The first round of sectionals proved to be no different, as it took overtime to decide the winner.
With a scrum in front of Lima Christian’s net, Scio’s Brooke Crossley sent the Tigers home happy and into the next round of the playoffs.
In net, Meagan Murray collected nine saves in her third shutout of the season.
“Both teams played well,” Scio coach Eric Weinman said. “We knew it would be a tough game, because we’ve played a few of them this season against Lima Christian. It was an exciting game for both teams.”