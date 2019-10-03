WHITESVILLE — Friendship goalkeeper Charis Ruxton made an impressive 15 saves and saw 29 shots come her way in a 1-0 loss to Allegany County Division II rival Whitesville.
“Our effort tonight was great,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady stated. “It may be the hardest we have played for a full 80 minutes all season. We controlled the play, and our defense was strong and didn’t allow a single shot.
“But our execution offensively was very poor. When we have 29 shots and put just one in, it’s obvious we need to be much more clinical with our finishing. But a ton of credit to Friendship’s keeper. She was outstanding tonight.”
Whitesville (8-2-1, 5-1) got on the board early with an unassisted Rachel Jackson goal in the eighth minute of the first half.
Blue Jays’ goalkeeper Serina Button was required to make zero saves to preserve the shutout victory.
Friendship falls to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the league.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 2, Cuba-Rushford 0BOLIVAR — Maddigan Harris found the back of the net twice, extending her season goal total to 10, to help lift Bolivar-Richburg past Cuba-Rushford.
Harris struck in the first half by receiving a pass from Courtney Perkins and slotting past the keeper. The Wolverines (8-2-1, 4-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Harris tacked on her second goal of the game in the second half after collecting a pass from Victoria Stuck.
Paige Taylor made two saves while Tara Duvall finished with 13 saves for Cuba-Rushford (3-9, 0-6).
Wednesday’s meeting was the third time these teams have played against each other this season, with Bolivar-Richburg winning all three.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover 6, Belfast 1BELFAST — The short-handed Belfast Bulldogs (2-8), with only 10 healthy players, dropped another lopsided affair to Andover (8-3).
Emily Wall and Tess Spangenburg tallied two goals a piece, while Hailey Niedermaier and Garbrielle Terhune each scored once.
Belfast goalie Junie Shaw faced a slew of shots, making 17 saves.
Despite having five injured players, a unique circumstance, Belfast coach Jessica Weaver said her team has responded well to adversity.
“We’ve been doing a good job with the amount of injuries we have,” Weaver said.
UAVSL NORTH
Port Allegany 3, Ridgway 1RIDGWAY, Pa. — Evin Stauffer scored two goals to send Port Allegany to a 3-1 victory over Ridgway in league play.
Emma Fox also scored for the Lady Gators (5-5-1), with an assist from Cailey Barnett.
Brielle Budd made four stops for Port A.
Emma Kemmer scored the lone goal for Ridgway, which fell to 2-11 with the loss.