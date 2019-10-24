OLEAN — Coming into Wednesday’s first-round sectional game, Olean’s Rylie Gumtow had only scored five goals throughout the regular season.
According to Dan Freeman, coach of the Huskies, Gumtow was down on herself all season. Against Newfane, however, Gumtow was the hero, scoring all three goals to lead the Huskies to victory, 3-0, in a Section 6 Class B-1 first round game.
While the Huskies dominated possession for much of the game, it took the defending Class B-1 champions some time to find the back of the net. After seeing their fair share of chances miss the net, Gumtow finally broke through on a point-blank chance right in front of the Newfane keeper in the 34th minute.
And just five minutes later, with seven seconds to go in the first half, she struck again. As the Newfane goalie struggled to corral the ball in front of her net, Gumtow hustled to the loose ball and tapped it into a wide-open cage.
On a similar play just five minutes into the second half, the junior finished off the hat trick. Racing down the field with Alexis Gibbons, the Huskies’ leading scorer, Gumtow scored after Gibbons’ shot deflected off of the Newfane goalkeeper.
Impressed with Gumtow’s play, Freeman spoke to the hustle and heart she has shown throughout the season.
“Rylie is a great player, she always gives her very best,” Freeman said. “She always hustles after every ball. She will run herself to the point where she is about ready to pass out. It’s great to see her come out here and work hard. Those goals weren’t skill goals. They were effort goals.”
Despite a mostly dominant performance, Freeman said he felt as if Newfane outplayed his team in the first half.
“I felt like we were outplayed in the first half,” Freeman said. “We’ve had some struggles this year with getting things going. In the second half, when we got the third goal, I felt more comfortable. We came out strong in the second half.”
In net, Huskies goalie Micheyla Williams faced minimal action, with three saves, as Newfane struggled to pose any true scoring threats. To Freeman, it was just another spectacular night for his defense. Throughout the season, the Huskies have tallied seven shutout victories.
“I think my defense can go against any defense in Western New York. Our defense is one of our greatest strengths as a team,” Freeman said. “For the last few games, (Micheyla) Williams has been out. We had a seventh grader playing goalie. They knew they had to lock it down, and they have.”
The No. 7 Huskies will face No. 2 Iroquois at 3 p.m. Friday at Iroquois Central High School in Elma.
For the fifth time in six years, Freeman has guided a team to the B-1 quarterfinals. To win a second consecutive Class B-1 title, Freeman said it’s the little things that need to be fixed. Among those: playing a full 80 minutes and having a disciplined mindset.
“We need play a full 80 minutes. Our game. The first half was not our game,” Freeman said. “I think they look at the record of another team, and I try to get it out of their heads. I don’t think their heads are quite there all the time, but they know what’s on the line.”
He continued, “I’ve been reinforcing, the team to beat is the team we’re playing Friday (Iroquois). If we can beat them, we have a shot to go all the way. That’s going to be our real, true challenge.”