BELMONT — In a game that featured four lead changes and three ties, the Genesee Valley girls soccer team was the last squad standing … and that was with a little help from the “soccer gods.”
Emera Aquila scored two goals, including the final go-ahead marker off a feed from Adison Grusendorf, to lift the Jaguars to a 4-3 triumph over Jasper-Troupsburg in a non-league game Saturday.
Sarah Francisco and Grusendorf also found the back of the net for GV, which battled back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 and took a 3-2 lead before Jasper-Troupsburg collected an equalizer of its own. The come-from-behind effort came after the Jaguars were dropped by Bolivar-Richburg earlier in the week.
“We got a little luck from the soccer gods,” GV coach Lisa Scott-Schneider said, referring to Aquila’s game-winner. “It was a wet ball and went through the goalie’s hands, but that happens sometimes.
“I’m proud of the girls after the thrashing we took last week. We rebounded; we didn’t dig our heads in the sand, we just kept fighting the whole game. Normally we falter (after falling behind early), but we had to battle back twice and I’m proud of them.”
Maddy Boeheim chipped in an assist while Belle Ordway made four saves for Genesee Valley (5-5). Brynn Waters had two goals, Emily McCaig notched a marker and Kayla Atherton stopped six shots for J-T.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Whitesville 5, Scio 0
WHITESVILLE — Rachel Jackson registered a goal and two assists and Whitesville exploded for four second-half goals to pull away.
Kennedy Bledsoe had two markers while Jackson and Gretta Tubbs also tallied after halftime to power the Blue Jays. Kendra Stebbins gave Whitesville (7-2-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half, Zoey Lee chipped in a late assist and Serina Button needed just one save to preserve the shutout.
Megan Murray turned away nine shots for Scio (1-8-1).
CCAA WEST
Allegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 1
ST. BONAVENTURE — Alyssa Spring notched all three goals, two of those off corner kicks from Kait Higby, as A-L won under the lights at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex.
Abbey Gardiner also picked up an assist while Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan combined to make five saves for the Gators (9-1, 5-0), who brought a 3-1 lead into halftime before winning by the same score.
“(Southwestern’s) kind of a scary team,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “They’re better than what their record indicates, that’s for sure. This was the third game in a row where worked on something (in practice) and executed it in a game. I’ve got to keep coming up with things, I guess.”
Lotte Kronzo had the lone goal while Hanna Johnson made 11 saves for Southwestern (4-3-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Bradford 4, DuBois 1
DUBOIS, Pa. — Regan Johnson had two goals, pushing her Big 30-leading total to 28 on the year, to power Bradford.
Liz Miller and Emily Bosworth added a marker apiece while Mackenzie Lucas made two saves for the Owls (9-3).
“We were up 3-0 and I think we (took our foot off the gas a little bit),” BHS coach Warren Shaw said. “We didn’t put enough pressure on them. To their credit, DuBois kept playing.”
Andover 7, Prattsburgh 0
ANDOVER — Emily Wahl racked up two goals and four assists and Tess Spangenburg recorded a hat trick to key Andover.
Hayleigh and Kelsie Niedermaier also found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-2), who have won consecutive games by a 7-0 margin. Livia Simon needed three saves to preserve Andover’s sixth shutout of the year.
Prattsburgh fell to 1-8-1.
Hinsdale 6, Belfast 0
HINSDALE — Ava Belec notcher eighth and ninth goals of the year and Ashley Chapman registered her team-leading 10th to power Hinsdale.
Elizabeth Przybyla had a goal and an assist while Lindsey Veno and Kayla Brooks added a marker apiece for the Bobcats (6-4). Junie Shaw racked up 27 saves for the Bulldogs, who fell to 2-8.
The teams played nine-on-nine due to a lack of numbers for Belfast.
Fillmore 3, Wellsville 1
FILLMORE — Ada Sylvester recorded two goals and Sophia Templeton had the other marker as Fillmore rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.
Sylvester had two chances off a corner kick, heading an initial shot off the crossbar before heading the second look into the net, and tallied off a Templeton feed in the fifth and 29th minutes, respectively. Templeton’s was the game-winner, coming on a 1-on-1 play in the 16th minute.
Sarah Carlton scored on a penalty kick to give the Lions (5-4) the early advantage.
“We had a solid opening and didn’t put away two golden chances, and then Wellsville came alive and played with a ton more effort than we did for the remainder of the first half,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “The emotion was in Wellsville’s favor. The second half, we responded well and picked up the energy and won a lot more 50/50 balls.
“We scored quickly and it switched the momentum back to us, and our work rate helped to tire them out.”
Riley Voss made four saves for the Eagles (8-0-1) while Regan Marsh stopped eight shots for Wellsville.