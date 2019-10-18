JAMESTOWN — After jumping out to a 4-0 halftime lead, the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team avoided a strong comeback from Southwestern to secure a win in its regular season finale, 5-3, on Thursday.
Alyssa Spring and Grace DeCapua each scored two goals for the Gators, who finished another successful regular season at 14-2.
Abbey Gardiner had a goal and two assists, Kait Higby added two assists and Molly McClelland had one assist for A-L.
“We dominated play in the second half, but they broke through our defense a couple times and allowed a couple unsaveable shots,” A-L coach Dale McArthur said. “It was an impressive comeback by them. They were sending a lot of long balls and we weren’t prepared to stop them.”
Tierney Hemphill made six saves for the Gators and Kelsey Riordan made four saves.
For Southwestern (10-4-2), Alison Lundmark scored two goals.
Ellie Lawton scored a goal and Emily Kimball had two assists for the Trojans.
NON-LEAGUE Bradford 4, DuBois 1
BRADFORD, Pa. — Regan Johnson scored two goals to pace Bradford in its regular season finale.
Prior to the game, Bradford (12-5-1) was named D9 Class AAA champions as DuBois elected not to enter this year’s tournament.
Also for the Owls, Maddi Cowburn had a goal and two assists and Emily Prince also tallied a goal. Mackenzie Lucas made eight saves.
For DuBois, Rachel Sicheri scored a goal.