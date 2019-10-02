Girls Soccer: Gardner’s return sparks Portville past Franklinville

PORTVILLE — The last time the Portville girls soccer team played Franklinville, it had given up a goal before it knew what hit it.
On Tuesday night, the Panthers defense rose to the occasion.
Portville only allowed one shot on goal as it defeated Franklinville, 2-0, in a CCAA East matchup. It was the Panthers’ second win over their league rival on the season, alongside a 4-1 victory in September.
“We know that they have some speed and skill up front, we saw that the first time we played them,” Portville coach Jesse Archer said. “They had a couple scary opportunities. Our defense got beat a couple times and recovered.”
Ainslie Gardner scored both goals for Portville (6-2-1). The senior captain has been battling an injury this season and had been out for the last several weeks.
“Clearly she made an influence on the game,” Archer said. “And it’s a good time of year to be getting our injured players back healthy.”
Gardner’s first goal came unassisted, midway through the first half. The game remained 1-0 for most of the way, until Gardner scored on an assist from Teagan Kosinski late in the game.
Faith Capito made one save as the Panthers outshot Franklinville, 17-1. Abby Burrell made 15 saves for Franklinville.
“I think we would have scored a couple more goals if it wasn’t for their keeper,” Archer said. “She’s really a great athlete. I wouldn’t call this a pretty game, but it’s nice to know that we can not play our best and come out on top.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IHinsdale 3, Genesee Valley 0HINSDALE — Ashley Chapman recorded her 11th and 12th goals of the season — one on each side of halftime — as Hinsdale blanked GV for the second time this year.
Ava Belec opened the scoring for the Bobcats (7-4) while Jaylee Jimerson and Kaitlyn Roberson assisted Chapman’s goals.
Haylee Jozwiak made six saves in goal for the Bobcats, and Isabelle Ordway made seven stops for Genesee Valley (5-6).
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 2, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1ELLICOTTVILLE — Mandy Hurlburt and Jocelyn Wyatt scored on either side of halftime, and assisted on each other’s markers, to lift Ellicottville.
Brooke Eddy had no saves as the Eagles (6-2-2, 5-0-1), unbeaten in their last six contests (4-0-2) outshot the Timberwolves, 15-1.
Madison Spink scored after it was 2-0 and Izzy Deliman finished with 13 saves for Catt-LV (4-8).
Salamanca 4, Randolph 0SALAMANCA — Ryleigh John scored in the third minute and finished with two goals and an assist to key Salamanca.
Hayli Wilson and Rachel Chamberlain also found the back of the net while Emma Fiske, Mariah Downey and Sharee Armstrong added assists for the Warriors (7-4, 3-3), who brought a 3-0 lead into halftime. Mackenzie Oates made 10 saves to preserve the shutout.
Miranda Waterman made seven saves for Randolph.
CCAA WEST Olean 2, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 1OLEAN — Lexi Gibbons scored both goals, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining, to lift Olean.
Gibbons had given Olean a 1-0 lead midway through the first half, but Ali Davis knotted it just four minutes later for Falconer/CV. Micheyla Williams made four saves for the Huskies (7-4), who avenged a 3-0 loss to the Golden Cougars earlier this year.
“I don’t think we played our best game today,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “In the first half, we were playing down from our (normal standard). In the second half, I thought the girls played hard, but Falconer did give us a run for our money.”
Grace Lundmark made four saves for Falconer/CV.
DISTRICT 10 REGION 6Bradford 19, Oil City 0BRADFORD, Pa. — Regan Johnson collected her 100th-career goal and finished with a hat trick to key Bradford.
The senior, who pushed her Big 30-leading goal total to 31 this season, is the first player in Bradford history to eclipse the century mark.
“It was very exciting,” she said, “a moment I have been waiting for since my freshman year, and it’s been a big goal of mine. I was really excited to see my team supporting me and all the fans. It was really cool.”
Emily Prince notched four goals, Mackenzie Lucas had three and Chloe Shaw, Maddie Emerson and Abbie Nuzzo had two each for the Owls (10-3). Emily Bosworth, Alexis Reynolds and Lauren Placer all had one apiece.
NON-LEAGUEScio 2, Lima Christian 1LIMA — Celina Warboys and Ashlyn Scotchmer gave Scio a 2-0 first-half lead and the Tiger hung on for their second win of the year.
In a game that was called with 14 minutes remaining due to inclement weather, Warboys and Scotchmer tallied at the 15- and 25-minute marks for the Tigers (2-8-1). Megan Murray made six saves in the win.
Fillmore 2, C.G. Finney 1FILLMORE — Carlee Miller (penalty kick) and Dani Wolcott staked Fillmore to a 2-0 lead and the Eagles hung on for their ninth-straight win.
Ada Sylvester assisted on Wolcott’s goal, which came in the fourth minute of the second half, and Riley Voss made four saves for Fillmore (9-0-1), which outshot Finney 21-6 and held a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Jade Blackmon scored while Paris Blackmon stopped 10 shots for Finney (4-6).