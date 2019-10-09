PORTVILLE — In the first meeting, the Portville girls soccer team needed overtime to get past Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 3-2.
“We had opportunities out there that we weren’t able to finish,” coach Jesse Archer acknowledged. “In the game of soccer, you’ve got to make it count when you get those chances.”
This time around, the Panthers did just that.
Ainslie Gardner set the tone by scoring three minutes in and the senior captain finished with a hat trick to key Portville to a 5-0 blanking of the Timberwolves in a CCAA East rematch on Monday. It was a strong bounce-back effort from the Panthers, who’d dropped a 3-1 decision to Olean 24 hours earlier.
“Today, we jumped on it early,” Archer said. “Right away, we just sort of had some confidence seeing that one go in early. We just kind of never looked back from there.”
Teagan Kosinki made it 2-0 in the 15th minute by scoring off a pass from Kendall Artlip. Courtney Lyle also scored for the Panthers (7-3-2), who received six saves from Faith Capito in a shutout effort.
Izzy Delamin turned away 13 shots for C-LV (4-10) in a performance that impressed Archer.
“She’s got quick hands and she’s not afraid to get down,” Archer said. “She always seems to have a handful of really great saves. She had a couple today, close quarters, where you just have to have that reaction and the hands for it, and she does.”
Salamanca 3, Franklinville 2SALAMANCA — Ally Hill tallied a pair of second-half goals to lift Salamanca to a come-from-behind victory.
Emma Fiske notched the first goal for the Warriors, scoring off a pass from Rachel Chamberlain to make it 1-1 at halftime. Gabby Milligan gave Franklinville leads of 1-0 and 2-1 with her 11th and 12th markers of the year, but Hill tied it in the 28th minute before netting the game-winner eight minutes later.
Makenzie Oakes made two saves for Salamanca (9-5) while Abby Burrell had seven stops for Franklinville (1-10-3).
Ellicottville 4, Randolph 1RANDOLPH — Mandy Hurlburt had a goal and an assist as Ellicottville topped Randolph for the second time this year.
Hurlburt and Hayly Fredrickson scored in the first half for the Eagles, with Camryn Earley assisting on the former. Jocelyn Wyatt and Logan Fredrickson added second-half markers, sandwiched around a goal from Randolph’s Tyra Clark, to put the game away.
Evelyn Nuzzo added a helper while Brooke Eddy made nine saves for Ellicottville (7-2-3).
CCAA WEST Allegany-Limestone 4, Fredonia 0ALLEGANY — Julianna Giannicchi notched her first goal of the year and Alyssa Spring, Molly McClelland (assist) and Abbey Gardiner also found the back of the net for A-L.
Sofia Fortuna and Shilpa Thandla each added assists for the Gators (12-1), who have won nine in a row. Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan combined to make six saves in the shutout, A-L’s seventh of the year.
Olean 3, Dunkirk 0DUNKIRK — Leah Williams scored in the fourth minute and Lexi Gibbons netted her ninth and 10 goals of the year to lead Olean.
Gibbons tallied off a Delaynie Moore feed to make it 2-0 at halftime and later scored on a penalty kick to help the Huskies (8-4) pull away. Micheyla Williams (4 saves) and Emma Edwards (1) combined to make five stops in the shutout. Kymilondjra Nance made 10 saves for Dunkirk (0-15, 0-9).
“I don’t think we played our best game,” said Olean coach Dan Freeman, whose team has won six of the last seven. “We moved the ball very well and we had 16 shots. The Dunkirk goalkeeper was rock solid though. She had great hands and I thought we would have more goals with the way we were shooting, but didn’t turn out that way.”
ECIC DIV. IIIPioneer 8, Lake Shore 0YORKSHIRE — Ashley Bliss scored a hat trick and Pioneer racked up seven first-half goals en route to the victory.
Madison Matuszak posted two markers while Whitney Aarum, Kaitlyn Sobczak and Danielle Herrick each added one for the Panthers (10-3-1).
Jill Byers and Alyssa Boltdt contributed three and two assists, respectively, while Jasmine Sims needed just two saves to preserve the shutout.
NON-LEAGUE Port Allegany 2, Elk County Catholic 0PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Emma Fox scored off a pass from Bree Garzel and Evin Stauffer tallied to lift Port Allegany (7-6-1).
Brielle Budd came up with 11 saves to earn her third clean sheet of the season. Allison Jeci made three saves for Elk County Catholic.
Jasper-Troupsburg 5, Scio 0SCIO — Bailey Palmatier scored twice and Jasper-Troupsburg scored four first-half goals to take control.
Brynn Waters tallied six minutes in, Marissa Palmatier scored and Emily McCraig added a second-half marker for the Wildcats, who received four saves in a shutout effort from Kayla Atherton.
Megan Murray made 13 saves for Scio (4-9-1), which had a three-game win streak halted.
Genesee Valley 8, Belfast 0BELMONT — Adison Grusendorf, Sarah Francisco (assist) and Emera Aquila (assist) each netted a pair of goals to power Genesee Valley.
Natalie Brodman and Avery Grusendorf each added a marker, Maddie Boeheim handed out three assists and Sophia Gambino chipped in a helper for the Jaguars (6-7). Isabelle Ordway needed no saves to preserve the shutout.
Junie Shaw finished with 13 saves for Belfast.