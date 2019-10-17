CUBA — Sarah Francisco scored two goals, one in each half, to lead Genesee Valley (7-8) to a 2-1 victory girls soccer victory over Cuba-Rushford.
Francisco got the Jaguars on the board early in the first half for her 11th goal of the season.
The Jaguars would lead 1-0 until Sophia Riquelme knotted the game up with her second goal of the season, with Taylor Searle adding the assist.
The game-winner, however, came with 18 minutes remaining in the second half. With an assist from Maddy Boeheim, Francisco drove home her second goal of the night and 12th of the season, sending the Jaguars home happy.
In net, the Rebels used two goalies. Abbe Jaffed played the first half, making one save, while Tara Duvall manned the second half, making three saves.
For the Jaguars, Isabelle Ordway faced a slew of shots, but stood strong in net with her seven-save performance.
“This was a really good game, and unfortunately we lost,” Cuba-Rushford coach Aaron Wight said. “We had a lot of chances, but didn’t come through.”
The Rebels, 3-12, lost their ninth straight contest.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 7, Hinsdale 0
FILLMORE — Fillmore (14-0-1, 7-0) dominated Hinsdale (9-5-1, 4-3-1) to remain unbeaten.
In the first half, Carlee Miller and Shelby Beardsley scored to put the Eagles up 2-0.
In the second half, the Eagles used five straight goals to pull away. Emily Hatch and Hope Russell each scored twice and Mady Tucker added one.
In net, Riley Voss made two saves in 60 minutes while Ada Sylvester played the remaining 20 minutes, facing no shots.
“We played our most complete game of the season,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We had all 20 of our players contribute. Nine girls earned points against a good Hinsdale team. Going into the last week, we were hoping to step up our play and today was a good start.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover 1, Whitesville 1
WHITESVILLE — Andover and Whitesville played to a draw in a battle for first place that leaves the Panthers one game ahead in the standings.
Hayleigh Neidermaier put Andover (9-4-1, 6-0-1) on the board with an unassisted goal in the first half.
The Blue Jays struck in the 32nd minute of the second half with a Zoey Lee unassisted goal.
“It was a typical Whitesville-Andover game in that it was played with a lot of heart and effort,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “It was pretty even throughout. Each team had the better of play at different points. Both gave up very few quality scoring opportunities, and both were able to capitalize offensively when the chance was there. As we approach the postseason we know there are still things we need to continue to improve upon.”
Andover goalkeeper Livia Simon finished with six saves.
Goalie Serina Button stopped 10 shots for Whitesville (10-3-2, 5-1-1)
Friendship 1, Scio 1
FRIENDSHIP — Jaedyn Shields netted aoal off an assist from Logan Roberts in a Friendship (5-10-1, 2-5-1) draw against Scio.
Luna King tallied the lone goal for the Tigers in the first half.
Friendship goalkeeper Charis Ruxton made four stops.
Megan Murray collected four saves in net for Scio (4-9-2, 2-4-1).
NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 2, Wellsville 0
WELLSVILLE — McKinlee Harris picked up a pair of goals with Victoria Stuck assisting on both of them to lead Bolivar-Richburg (10-3-1) to its second win over Wellsville this season.
In net for the Wolverines, Paige Taylor made six saves.
Wellsville fell to 8-6.
Portville 3, Mount St. Mary’s 1
PORTVILLE — On their senior night, Ainsley Gardner and Karly Welty had their senior moments. Both Gardner and Welty scored goals to lead the Panthers (11-2-3) over Mount St. Mary’s for the second time this season.
Welty leads the team with 12 goals while Gardner has seven.
Scoring the third goal for the Panthers was Teagan Kozinski, her eighth goal of the season.
In net, Faith Capito had a less-than busy night night with just one save.
For Mount St. Mary’s, Grace Misko scored the lone goal, while goalkeeper Naveah Wilson made seven saves.
With postseason play looming, coach Jesse Archer’s Panthers have won five consecutive games.
“It was a great way for our seniors to wrap-up the regular season,” Archer said. “We came out on top, and played solid throughout. We had a lot of good touches, possessions and passes into open space. It’s a good time of year to take the shape and form of what we want to accomplish.”