CUBA — Fillmore extended its girls soccer winning streak to seven games on Wednesday with 4-0 win over Allegany County Division I foe Cuba-Rushford.
“Fillmore plays some really good soccer and we knew that coming in,” Cuba-Rushford coach Aaron Wight said. “I thought despite the scoreline that we played pretty well.”
Ada Sylvester led things off for the Eagles by scoring her third goal of the season at the nine minute mark of the first half. Fillmore (7-0-1) extended its lead two by halftime after Carlee Miller received a pass from Shelby Beardsley and slotted it into the back of the net in the 38th minute.
Fillmore pushed its lead to three after Sophia Templeton collected a pass from Blake Prince in the 69th minute and shot it past the keeper. It was Templeton’s team-high sixth goal of the year.
Prince capped of the scoring for the Eagles by netting her first goal of the season in the 79th minute off a Mady Tucker pass.
Riley Voss made three saves for Fillmore in net.
Cuba-Rushford (3-7) goalkeeper Tara Duvall finished with five saves.
DISTRICT 10 REGION 6
McDowell 8, Bradford 0ERIE, Pa. — Bradford was so eager to get some revenge against District 10-leading McDowell Wednesday that they arrived to the field two hours early.
But the Lady Trojans flexed their muscles early and often to the tune of an 8-0 victory to sweep the season series against the Owls.
Kylee Cross tallied three goals for McDowell (9-1, 7-0) and teammate Gabriella Ellsworth had two for a team that has won nine straight after a season-opening defeat.
“McDowell is a terrific team and really showed that they are the class of D10,” Bradford head coach Warren Shaw said. “They are coached exceptionally well and play a disciplined game.”
Two of Bradford’s (8-3, 6-3) three losses on the year have come to McDowell.
Mackenzie Lucas prevented the game from getting even further out of hand with 17 saves.
Shaw also commended the efforts of his two leading goal-scorers — Regan Johnson and Maddi Cowburn — for their play Wednesday.
“Regan did a great job coming back and winning balls,” he said. “Maddi continues to play an excellent brand of soccer, winning numerous balls and beating players 1-on-1. Chloe Shaw worked her tail off the entire game. We had moments of brilliant passing but could not make anything out of it.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 10, Cheektowaga 0CHEEKTOWAGA — Alyssa Boldt and Ashley Bliss each recorded hat tricks in a Pioneer rout.
Whitney Aarum, Emrey Holland, Madison Matuszak and Chloe Kotlowski added a goal apiece for the Panthers. Jill Byers led Pioneer with three assists while Leah Sims, Matuszak, Boldt, Kotlowski and Paige Tittel each had one.
Pioneer (7-2-1, 4-1-1) goalkeeper Jasmine Sims made two saves.